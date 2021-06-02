featured
Photos: Verona Area High School holds Homecoming Week after pandemic delays
- Kimberly Wethal
Verona Area High School students participated in Homecoming activities the week of May 24-28, which included dress-up days, an outdoor movie and a scavenger hunt across the campus. The Homecoming festivities were postponed from their usual time in the fall, after county COVID-19 gathering restrictions prevented the high school from hosting the traditional events.
