Verona Area High School students participated in Homecoming activities the week of May 24-28, which included dress-up days, an outdoor movie and a scavenger hunt across the campus. The Homecoming festivities were postponed from their usual time in the fall, after county COVID-19 gathering restrictions prevented the high school from hosting the traditional events.

News Editor

Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor for four publications and primarily covers the Verona Area School District and the City of Fitchburg. She previously was an intern with UNG starting in 2013.