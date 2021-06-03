New Century School students paint water conservation mural outside of the school

Fourth grade students and teacher Heidi Konop (second from right) work together to fill in the mural during a painting session with Dane Arts Mural Arts on Wednesday, June 2, outside of New Century School's building.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

New Century School fourth and fifth graders spent the morning on Wednesday, June 2, painting a water conservation-themed mural outside of the school building near the storm drains. The mural project, done in collaboration with Dane County's Land and Water Resources Department and Dane Arts Mural Arts, attempts to educate people about how trash and leaves that find their way into the storm drains hurt the water ecosystem.

Dane Arts Mural Arts also painted a mural outside of the Verona Public Library in 2018.

Photos: New Century students paint water conservation mural outside of school

1 of 11

Email reporter Kimberly Wethal at kimberly.wethal@wcinet.com and follow her on Twitter @kimberly_wethal.​

News Editor

Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor for four publications and primarily covers the Verona Area School District and the City of Fitchburg. She previously was an intern with UNG starting in 2013.