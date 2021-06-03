New Century School fourth and fifth graders spent the morning on Wednesday, June 2, painting a water conservation-themed mural outside of the school building near the storm drains. The mural project, done in collaboration with Dane County's Land and Water Resources Department and Dane Arts Mural Arts, attempts to educate people about how trash and leaves that find their way into the storm drains hurt the water ecosystem.
Dane Arts Mural Arts also painted a mural outside of the Verona Public Library in 2018.
Sidewalks around the Dane County area have been getting a little bit more colorful, including one at the library.