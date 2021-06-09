Country View Elementary School students said goodbye to their oldest peers with a "Parade of Greatness" on Tuesday, June 8. Students in grades K-4 lined the sidewalks around the school to create a tunnel for fifth grade students to walk through and be greeted by claps and cheers, and then "followed in their footsteps" by walking through the tunnel themselves.
In-person fifth graders carried photos of their virtual classmates, and the parade was live-streamed for students and families at home.
