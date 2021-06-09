Country View holds a "Parade of Greatness" to send off its fifth grade students

Country View Elementary School fifth grader Luke Venterella and his dog Oatmeal walk through a tunnel of second graders during a "Parade of Greatness" held on Tuesday, June 8, to celebrate the fifth grade students who would be moving on to middle school next fall.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

Country View Elementary School students said goodbye to their oldest peers with a "Parade of Greatness" on Tuesday, June 8. Students in grades K-4 lined the sidewalks around the school to create a tunnel for fifth grade students to walk through and be greeted by claps and cheers, and then "followed in their footsteps" by walking through the tunnel themselves.

In-person fifth graders carried photos of their virtual classmates, and the parade was live-streamed for students and families at home.

Photos: CVE students say goodbye to their fifth grade peers

