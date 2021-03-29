Country View Elementary School third and fifth grade students participated in virtual field trips earlier this month to learn about Major League Baseball stadiums and environmental sustainability efforts, as well as the United Kingdom.
District educational technology coordinator Rita Mortenson lead the "virtual field trips" -- something she did prior to when schools actually went virtual last year -- and had students travel to MLB stadiums and the U.K. to learn about why the U.S.' founding fathers declared independence from the country.
The Verona Area School District's Wildcat mascot paid the students a visit during their virtual field trips, Country View and learning specialist Lisette Venegas wrote to the Press in an email.
"This was a great opportunity to expand on what students have been learning and do something fun with our roomers and Zoomers," she wrote.