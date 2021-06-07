Country View Elementary teachers gathered in the school's parking lot on Monday, June 7, to decorate their vehicles ahead of a teacher parade through the cities of Verona and Fitchburg for the virtual students.
Curriculum and learning specialist Lisette Venegas wrote in an email to the Press last week that even though the school's virtual learners have not been in the building since March 2020, teachers and staff wanted to celebrate with them since they are still a part of the building's community.