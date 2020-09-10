Verona Area School District students in grades K-2 are together again – at least as much as they can be.
Students who opted in to the half-day, in-person education option attend school in much smaller classroom sizes and are spread out from one another virtually at all times, whether it be waiting in line to get into the school or in the classroom.
And those students, as well as district staff, are the only people allowed in the building for now -- no 3-12 students (with the exception of those with Individual Education Plans or 504 plans), parents, special guests or visitors are allowed in the building.