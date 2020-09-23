That announcement came in an email message from superintendent Dean Gorrell to district families and caregivers sent Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Administrators had discussed bringing a plan back to the school board at its previous meeting, two days earlier. That was a result of the recent Wisconsin Supreme Court temporary injunction on part of a Dane County health order,
The reopening plan will include phasing metrics, the message states, and students enrolled in the all virtual option will remain so at least through the first semester.
“While all the details of that plan are under development, I can say the plan will continue to include an all-virtual instruction component for at least the first semester,” he wrote.
On Sept. 11, the Wisconsin Supreme Court, in a 4-3 vote, granted a temporary injunction preventing Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) from enforcing a portion of their Order #9 that prohibited in-person instruction for students in grades 3-12. The decision permits all schools in Dane County, public and private, to be open for in-person instruction in all grades.
Subsequently, PHMDC officials told school districts that while it could no longer require the order to be followed, it is recommended that students in grades 3-12 continue to do virtual learning until the county’s number of new daily average cases stays at or below 39 new cases a day for grades 3-5, and below 19 for grades 6-12.
Those metrics, which have since been invalidated as a requirement, are based on studies of health data from the states of Wisconsin and Minnesota, as well as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Harvard University.