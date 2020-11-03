Verona Area School District administrators need to provide more information about how they are making decisions on school reopening plans, several school board members agreed during a marathon discussion Monday, Nov. 2.
While administrators have advocated for following Dane County COVID-19 metrics for its phased return to in-person learning, at least three board members have pushed for the district to set its own standards and to consider the negative impact of virtual learning on some students. There was no vote, but administrators agreed to bring more information about reopening processes in the future.
The legal environment in the state and county have been shifting continuously since the state declared a public health emergency March 13. As a result, school districts have been at times on their own to decide when and how to bring students back, and the rift within Verona’s board appears to be growing.
On Oct. 28, four board members – Carolyn Jahnke, Tom Duerst, Amy Almond and Kalyanna Williams – proposed expanding the medical advisory panel to address concerns beyond containing the spread of COVID-19, such as mental health, student engagement and attendance. They also proposed expanding in-person learning for the second semester, though the board agenda did not specify when board members wanted to see students back.
That resulted in 700 public comments totaling 130 pages in the board packet, the majority of which were in favor of keeping the existing standards to ensure student and staff safety. And it left Jahnke and school board president Noah Roberts defending their respective actions over the previous several days at the beginning of the meeting.
Jahnke said she had added to the agenda and signed a letter asking for students to be back in school because the district is not making enough progress deciding when and how that will happen. Roberts said he posted the draft agenda two days earlier than usual to increase public awareness of the discussion.
Some board members suggested to assistant superintendents Laurie Burgos and Emmett Durtschi they had been excluded from information, particularly the medical advisory panel’s recommendations.
Burgos and Durstchi, who were filling in for absent superintendent Dean Gorrell, told the board they would take that to heart and bring the feedback to the panel.
Jahnke had questioned the panel’s relevance to reopening schools and repeated similar questions she’d asked in prior meetings, including why administrators were not taking a more holistic approach to student health. Jahnke, who has been vocal about her displeasure with Public Health Madison and Dane County’s school reopening metrics and the lack of an in-person option, was one of two people to vote against the district’s phased reopening plan in July.
“What are the metrics we’re going to look at that talk about our students as a whole, that look at their mental health and we go, ‘We’ve got a problem?’” she said. “I’m curious who’s accountable for that?”
Burgos said staff at each of the schools are identifying students most in need of assistance with mental health, or academics and engagement, and those are the ones first invited to the district’s “plus” opportunities, which began earlier that day at some schools.
Almond said she’d like to exclude positive case data from University of Wisconsin-Madison students, but attorney for the district Lori Lubinsky advised that they shouldn’t just pick and choose what data they want to listen to, nor should they omit from the county’s weekly snapshots in order to match what their opinions are with reopening.
“Our data is our data – we can’t change it,” Lubinsky added.
Board members also pressed the district on the next steps to bring students back to school for in-person learning. Burgos said the administration would take multiple aspects into consideration, including the number of new daily COVID-19 cases and operational requirements such as staffing and transportation.
While the district plans to send out a survey to families to gauge their interests in either phased reopening or all virtual learning for the second semester, Burgos said sending it out now would be too early.
“We learned that lesson earlier this summer when we surveyed families in late June or early July,” she said. “Their responses changed drastically by August when we re-surveyed them.”
Rallying support
The high number of public comments was fueled by parents on either end of the reopening spectrum, and most appeared to have been organized by one of two advocacy groups.
One website, actionnetwork.org, helped garner 572 public comments in favor of following the metrics set by PHMDC. A Facebook group titled “Bring Kids Back Verona Area Schools” helped bring in 112 comments in favor of reopening sooner than planned.
Roberts, who has consistently argued for following PHMDC guidance on reopening, published the Nov. 2 draft agenda Wednesday, Oct. 28, on his board member Facebook page. That was the same day that parents in the “Bring Kids Back” group had a celebratory post about getting the items added to the agenda.
Roberts also posted Nov. 2 that he would plan to hold multiple listening sessions in the coming weeks on the issue. Jahnke accused Roberts of creating panic by suggesting board members wanted to see a change immediately, rather than in the second semester.
“After looking through your social media, in two years you’ve never posted on a topic before we’ve had the conversation,” Jahnke said to Roberts.
Roberts said wanted to make sure people had plenty of time to submit comments to the board prior to the meeting, because it had not been discussed at all in earlier meetings.
“In a matter of five to six days, requesting potential action on sending additional students in between the grades of 3-12, that is a big change to the agenda,” he said. “I felt it was necessary to provide the general public with as much notice as possible.”
Desire for independence
Some board members said they felt the medical advisory panel should not be beholden to opinions of the school board or administration.
Board member Meredith Stier Christensen said while she’s not a fan of the reopening metrics recommended by PHMDC because it feels unattainable based on the number of active cases, her opinion shouldn’t dictate medical guidance.
“If we had evidence that supported a change, I’d like it to come from independent experts, rather than my own personal opinions,” she said. “Keeping independence was actually critical.”
Jahnke disagreed, saying the panel should be a board committee subject to public meetings laws, and can have broader representation than just the two doctors selected by Gorrell and administrative staff.
Lubinsky defended Gorrell in his absence and said he didn’t just pick medical professionals for the advisory panel that would confirm what he wanted to hear. She added the district has a contract with UW Health family medicine Mark Wirtz and Paul Hunter that pays them hourly for their medical advice, and that allows the district to take no liability because UW’s malpractice insurance covers them.