Ten months after Verona Area School District was first ordered by the state to close in mid-March to mitigate COVID-19 spread, 25 of its staff members will receive their first dose of the vaccine.
Superintendent Dean Gorrell excitedly announced to board members at the Monday, Jan. 11, school board meeting that some of the district’s staff that fall into the 1a vaccine priority category, including nurses and occupational therapists, will be eligible through Group Health Cooperative to get vaccinated this week.
Gorrell explained that Public Health Madison and Dane County is allowing people who are in the 1a priority group, but are unaffiliated with a specific health care system, to sign up for vaccinations. GHC had originally told the district that it wasn’t going to get enough doses of the vaccine to inoculate anyone outside of its own staff, but the district learned Jan. 11 that it would be able to secure some doses through its partnership.
“They didn’t have to do this – they made this for us,” Gorrell told the board. “I’m just so grateful – I’m emotional about it. I’m so excited that we have some of our staff – even though it’s a small subset, but we’ll start with one – that is able to get the vaccine and get it this week.”