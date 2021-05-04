Noah Roberts will spend his final year on the Verona Area Board of Education as its president.
Roberts, a 2015 graduate of the district, will start his fifth year of being the board president after his fellow board members unanimously voted for him to take the role. This will be his last year leading the board, Roberts told other board members at the Monday, May 3, meeting, as he doesn’t plan to run for re-election next spring.
Voters first elected Roberts to the board in spring 2016.
“I would gratefully accept another year in this position – it’s been an honor and a privilege,” he said. “I certainly am looking forward to taking this last year to continue overseeing the transition to a new district administrator.”
The board allocated other positions during the May 3 meeting’s reorganization period, as it was the first with new board members Jennifer Murphy and John Porco.
Meredith Stier Christensen was voted in for another year as the board’s vice president; Kristina Navarro-Haffner as the board clerk, succeeding predecessors Carolyn Jahnke and Tom Duerst, who left the board last month; Amy Almond as treasurer; and Yanna Williams as deputy clerk, an unpaid role that assists the clerk.
During the reorganization, the board also agreed to make 6 p.m. the standard meeting time on every first and third Monday of the month, as well as keep State Bank of Cross Plains as its bank of choice and the Verona Press as its legal newspaper where it publishes the minutes of meetings.
For the first time in nearly a decade, someone other than Dennis Beres led the Verona Area school board through a meeting.