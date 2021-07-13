The Verona Area School District is giving students, parents and staff the ear of the superintendent this fall.
Three new advisory boards that will report directly to superintendent Tremayne Clardy, he announced during the Monday, July 12, Verona Area Board of Education meeting. One will be for students, another for parents and a third for staff, which is not limited to classroom teachers.
The student advisory council will start in September, Clardy said.
“No one knows a child or student’s needs better than that student,” he said. “Being able to have that direct report to the superintendent is a great opportunity for our students, and I’m excited to have those voices with me.”
Clardy did not elaborate on how students and staff will be chosen for the advisory council. For the parent advisory council, Clardy said he’s turning to leadership at individual school sites to nominate people who would like to be a part of the group.