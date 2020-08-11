With a new high school comes a new way of imagining learning.
Built into the new Verona Area High School are classrooms that can be rearranged in minutes, various furniture types and multiple break-out areas, all designed to give students areas to both collaborate with their peers and be able to keep to themselves.
All of those are intended to allow teachers to re-create their classroom to facilitate different kinds of learning environments, consistent with the district’s push toward personalized learning, superintendent Dean Gorrell explained.
“How you can take a room that traditionally might have 25 desks, and then how can you outfit it differently so that, if you wanted to in the course of a class period … you could, in a matter of a minute, rearrange things so that you had small pods within that?” he told the Press. “They can either be working with another student, or with a small group of students, or with an ensemble.”
The school opens Sept. 8, but many of these classroom areas won’t be used until the phased restart from the COVID-19 shutdown brings students back to class later in the school year. Either way, principal Pam Hammen said, the days where students sit in rows in chairs connected to desks are no more.
“I could see, in any given period, multiple modalities,” she said.
All of the classroom design principles were put into the building to assist students with their personalized learning, Gorrell said. The district started to increase its emphasis on personalized learning in 2012, but plans didn’t really start to solidify until the 2018-19 school year, where every student had a file on record with information about how he or she learns best and what kind of environment is needed to perform well.
The break-out conference rooms, which can be found in around a quarter of the classrooms, are outfitted with Apple TVs so students can project their iPad screens while working together. The group study rooms in the library have them, as well.
The quiet study room overlooking the Sugar River valley have screens, but there’s far more seating in a variety of formats to allow students to sit and learn in a way that makes them comfortable.
That’s the same with the seating at the end of the hallways, too. Some seats are pub height, while others are just cushions that sit along the side of the wall.
“It kind of gives it the college feel,” district educational technology coordinator Rita Mortenson said. “The number and variety of these break-out rooms really lends itself to more personalized learning, more collaboration, more small groups. You’re not just in one big classroom with 30 students.
Hammen said the increased spaces for students to learn and explore other topics in the arts and career preparation will also lead to an improved education. The building features expanded career and technical education areas, so students working on dual-credit classes can complete their education on campus, and others will have more hands-on opportunities than before.
Those areas include the automotive shop, which has expanded from a single car bay to eight so students can have more room to work on vehicles, rather than gathering around to watch a few people do the task.
“There’s 16 students, but we had one car,” she said. “So if you’re learning how to change shocks or do an oil change, one student or maybe a group of two are doing it – where is the hands-on learning opportunity for the rest of the students?”
There’s also a room specifically reserved for students who want to get nursing assistant certifications, as well as a professional culinary kitchen to expand on the former facility, which only featured home-style kitchens and limited what students could do, Mortenson said.
“What we had at the previous high school was what you and I would call the traditional Home Ec classroom … that’s really teaching students culinary skills for in the home,” Hammen added. “But then, in addition to that, we have a whole professional culinary program – this would be teaching students culinary skills to run a restaurant, at a whole different level of instruction.”