After the Verona Area School District middle and high school staff finished agonizing over and altering every detail of the school day and teaching themselves how to do concurrent learning in preparation for the return to in-person classes Feb. 26, there was one thing left to do.
They had to get students and families re-acquainted with the idea of in-person learning and how it would look different from years prior.
Staff created videos to give middle and high school students insight into the COVID-19 protocols prior to their first day. High school staff hosted a “senior challenge” day and offered guided tours that allowed students to find their classrooms and map out their schedules the week prior to reduce first-day anxieties.
“The seniors walked around with the underclasses and gave some worldly advice,” said district educational technology coordinator Rita Mortenson, who helped coordinate the challenge activity and tours. “It was specifically so that students could feel more at ease when they start school.”
A big part of developing the protocols for moving about the building, Verona Area High School principal Pam Hammen said, was then creating informational videos where students could learn ahead of time what was expected of them once they came back for in-person instruction. The middle schools also used videos to communicate expectations and protocols to students before they arrived.
The first round of videos high school staff put out were about the COVID-19 safety protocols such as health assessments requirements and mask etiquette, Hammen said, with the second set actualizing the protocols through a lens of what they look like specifically on the high school campus.
High school students have done well abiding by the safety protocols, she said, because there’s an understanding with students that they made the choice to come back to in-person and now share in the responsibility of keeping themselves and their peers safe.
“We communicated the importance of the protocols, and how we all have the responsibility to be knowledgeable about and practice these COVID-19 safety protocols because we’re all a member of the school community,” she said. “If we want to stay open, we have a responsibility to stay safe.”