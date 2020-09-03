Country View Elementary School is home to 2,500 new books, donated by the Madison Reading Project.
Curriculum and learning specialist Lisette Venegas wrote in an email to the Press that Country View had been selected last year as one of the recipients of Madison Reading Project's pilot program to get 100 free books into each classroom of a school. The program was intended to help relieve classroom budgets, as well as give teachers access to books that reflect cultural and linguistic diversity.
The 2,500 books were dropped off at Country View on Tuesday, Sept. 1, a week before students in grades K-2 are expected to return to school.