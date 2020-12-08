Sugar Creek Elementary School families will have the ability to use a new washer and dryer in the Family and Community Outreach Center.
Principal Todd Brunner wrote in an email to the Press that Madison Property Management donated the new appliances on Thursday, Dec. 3, to help meet the needs of the community.
Brunner wrote that having a washer and dryer helps students who are dealing with financial hardship or homelessness overcome barriers to self-care and personal hygiene.
“For some families, they may not have a way to access laundry facilities, or may not have the financial means to pay for laundry detergent or go to a laundromat,” he wrote. “Over the years we also had some instances in which kids have not wanted to come to school because they did not have clean clothes to wear.
“By having a washer and dryer in our school — we can help families overcome these challenges,” Brunner added.
The new Family and Community Outreach Center is located inside of Sugar Creek, which moved to a larger district building at the start of the 2020-21 year were there was room to allocate space for it. Inside the Center, families have access to food and amenities like the washer and dryer. as well as computers.