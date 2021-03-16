Verona Area School District students in grades K-5 will be able to return to school for four full days starting the second week in April.
Public Health Madison and Dane County loosened restrictions on schools beginning March 10 after updating its COVID-19 standards, something school administrators had days before hinted might happen.
But any plans to bring back grades 6-12 for four days a week are on hold pending additional guidance from the PHMDC or federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, assistant superintendent for academic services Laurie Burgos told the Verona Area Board of Education at its Monday, March 15, meeting.
The biggest change under Emergency Order No. 14, which took effect March 10, was eliminating the guidance that students be kept six feet apart to the greatest extent possible, district superintendent Dean Gorrell told the board.
With the social distancing guideline remaining in place only for staff, that meant school administrators could bring more students back into the buildings at one time.
Grades K-5 students have been doing concurrent learning since Jan. 27, with two days in-person and two days virtual, with Mondays as an asynchronous (no class meetings) day. Beginning with the first day of fourth quarter on April 12, they will begin attending full days Tuesday through Friday.
Mondays will continue to be a professional development and teacher planning day for elementary school staff throughout the rest of the year. The new plan will not affect students who are in the virtual-only option.
Those students attending in person will not change teachers, Gorrell reported. Rather, they will all attend together each day.
Concurrent learning, which involves a teacher educating in-person and virtual students at the same time, will only be used at the elementary school level if a student quarantine or isolation is necessary based on PHMDC requirements.
Charter schools and choice programs will continue to use concurrent learning because of the smaller groups of students in those programs, director of elementary education Angela Lewis-Hawkins told the board. Students will remain cohorted – segregated in smaller groups to limit the potential spread – within their classrooms and in common spaces.
The elimination of social distancing requirements for students put an added emphasis on cohorting in PHMDC’s emergency order, Gorrell explained, and it didn’t change any other mitigation requirements such as face coverings and cleaning protocols.
The district would add grades 6-12 to a four-day in-person instructional model if guidance from the CDC – and ultimately PHMDC, which has followed in lockstep – reduces its social distancing recommendations to three feet, Gorrell said.
Those students tend to spread COVID-19 in a similar fashion to adults and cannot cohort as easily as their elementary school peers, Burgos said. She explained that the district needs to continue to reduce mixing of students to prevent outbreaks that could jeopardize participation in end-of-year activities.
“We’re thinking about things like graduation and AP testing – so having more students in school could expose them to becoming a close contact and needing to miss out on some of those end-of-the-year activities,” she said.
Administrators cited a study published March 10 that examined the effect of social distancing in Massachusetts schools for Grades 2 and older. The study found lessened physical distancing requirements can be adopted in schools as long as mask mandates are in place and followed.
District administrators sounded fairly confident over future changes to social distancing requirements and said they would pivot to four-day in-person for grades 6-12 as quickly as they could whenever new guidelines might be released.
Gorrell presented an option plan that would bring grades 6-12 back in on alternating Mondays to provide more in-person instructional hours for students, but board members indicated they did not like that suggestion.
Board member Kalyanna Williams said doing so would reduce the time staff could provide academic support to students in the virtual-only option. She noted a larger percentage of those are students of color.
“Adding Mondays, and still keeping concurrent teaching, I feel like we’re sending the message that virtual education is no longer a priority, it’s just in-person,” she said. “I know there are a lot of people who are very vocal about in-person, and I understand why they’re vocal about in-person. I think we can agree that we want our students in school – but not at the expense of decreasing the value of education (that) our virtual students get.”