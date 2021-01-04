Nearly 900 families in the Verona Area School District had yet to respond to the district’s preferred instruction forms as of 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4.
District public information officer Raechelle Belli told the Press that the district was missing preferred instruction responses from 287 middle school families, and 577 from high school families. That’s 27.2% of middle school students whose families have not made a decision, and 34.5% of high school students.
In December, district administration announced plans for bringing back students in grades 3-5 in anticipation of new Public Health Madison and Dane County school recommendations that encourages phasing more students in, which was announced a week later.
The plan for bringing back the middle and high school students was only discussed by board members at the Dec. 21 meeting to provide administrators with feedback on how to proceed.
The deadline to fill out the form, which is end of Tuesday, Jan. 5, will allow the district to start planning for phased in-person returns. Once it’s known how many students plan to return for in-person or staying virtual throughout the 2020-21 school year, administrators can plan where to allocate staff and other resources.
If families do not fill out the form, the default will be having a student participate in virtual learning – a similar set-up used for K-2 families when they responded to their preferences last summer.
For families that have filled out the form as of 9 a.m. Jan. 4, 73.9% chose the district’s hybrid of in-person and virtual learning for their middle school students, while 26.1% chose all-virtual. At the high school, 77% of families selected the hybrid option, and 23% chose virtual.