There’s a lot of work to do before Verona Area School District staff can welcome back its kindergarteners, first graders and second graders to school on Sept. 8.
To make that happen – as the school board required in its July 27 vote on the district’s fall reopening plan – district administrators have several problems to solve.
Four board members voted in favor of the plan to bring back grades K-2 on July 27, but the two who dissented, board president Noah Roberts and Kristina Navarro-Haffner, both wanted to collect feedback from teachers before moving forward with the plan.
Representatives from the Verona Area Educators Association told the Press last week they were “disappointed” in the decision, because teachers were not given the option to weigh in before it was approved.
The district’s biggest concerns are ensuring health and safety of students and staff, finding enough space within the school’s buildings for adequate and legal social distancing, transportation logistics and staffing, district public information officer Raechelle Belli told the Verona Press on Friday, July 31.
Other aspects of the school day, such as scheduling, mealtimes and how students move about, will need to look different for each grade, at each building. The district will also need to meet requirements set by Public Health Madison and Dane County – should those not be followed, the district could invalidate its insurance policy and leave it open to litigation.
And first, the district will need to determine how many families will opt to have their K-2 students attend in-person school for half days and how many others will choose a phased return for their grades 3-12 students that would allow more students to return once it’s deemed safe to do so. The deadline for those decisions is Friday, Aug. 7.
Regardless of what each family chooses for their children, Belli said the district's education model will be much more structured and complete than it was when the district joined others around the state in creating a virtual model on the fly in March.
But even for those attending in person, it will be nothing like what school was like before, with different schedules, meal times, movement restrictions and other limitations as set by Public Health Madison-Dane County.
“We had to start from scratch,” she said. “There’s certain things that just aren’t going to be the same – this is our new normal, and our new normal looks nothing like what our old normal looked like.
“That, I think, is going to be the biggest challenge for everyone – parents, staff, students,” Belli added.
Among the requirements set by PHMDC are a good faith effort to socially distance children by a minimum of six feet. Maintaining that with transportation, in classrooms and during meals will be complicated, Belli said.
Buses are hard to socially distance on and aren’t ventilated, and with each bus route with Badger Bus costing the district $55,000, adding more routes would quickly become cost-prohibitive.
The district has already put policies in place regarding facility maintenance and cleaning procedures prior to the start of in-person summer school, Belli said. During in-person summer school, around 100 students sit with desks six feet apart at Country View Elementary School with masks on and follow directions for when they can remove masks to eat their breakfast each morning.
Holding in-person summer school has been a good test of the district’s ability to follow the health mandates, Belli said.
“That was a really good opportunity for us to ensure that what we put on paper, is actually going to be a workable situation in practice,” Belli said. “The kids are actually really good at dealing with all of these requirements that we’ve been thrown into. Having the summer to live with the masking and the six-foot distancing has helped them.”
Spreading out
The district will have more square footage to work with on Sept. 8 with a new high school and larger buildings for some of its other schools, but keeping students away from one another, rather than bringing them together could test the limits of that extra space.
With health department requirements, published July 15, to spread students out, a typical classroom of 900 square feet would allow only around 13 people to safely be inside, superintendent Dean Gorrell told Verona Area Board of Education members during a July meeting. That figure was based on studies done by architectural firm Epstein Uhen and Associates, which designed the new high school.
That will have an impact on their education, Belli added, noting that sitting together in a lunchroom is out, and so are group activities in the elementary schools’ step rooms or gymnasiums.
“They can’t do small groups, they can’t do shared supplies, they can’t do certain types of group projects that they’re used to doing,” she said. “Teachers are used to implementing (that) into their learning plans, and that’s going to be an adjustment for the students who are used to that type of a learning environment.”
One school, Country View, already has floor decals and signs telling summer school students which way to move throughout the school, Belli added.
Unknown numbers
It’s also unclear how many staff will be willing to teach in person or how many will be needed.
Families all have the option to keep their students home for the fall semester, so some staff will be needed only for virtual learning, Belli said.
The district has to provide enough information to allow parents to make the best choice for their child, but also build in flexibility, Belli said.
“Based on the feedback and the information we get from (families), then we’ll be able to work on more detail with scheduling and staffing considerations,” she said. “It’s kind of a ‘chicken-or-the-egg’ situation, which comes first? The schedule, or the choices?”
Belli added that some of the district’s teachers are parents themselves and might not be available to teach based on their own children’s educational needs based on what district they live in, which is a right protected under the federal Families First Coronavirus Act.
“That’s something we’re trying to evaluate to see how that’s going to play out,” she said.