Though a snowstorm prevented Verona Area School District students in grades 3-5 from finally returning to school on the planned date, classrooms soon welcomed the kids back on the following days for the first week of in-person classes the next day on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Verona Area School District’s students in grades 3-5 have spent the entirety of the 2020-21 school year learning virtually after the school board voted to have grades 3-12 virtual in September in a phased-restart model.
Grades 6-12 are scheduled to return in two weeks, on Tuesday, Feb. 9.