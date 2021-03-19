Verona Area School District students in grades 6-12 will be able to return for in-person instruction four days a week next month.
The district announced the plan on Friday, March 19, the same day that the federal Centers for Disease Control announced it was changing social distancing guidance for schools to three feet minimum at all times for elementary school students, and only if COVID-19 transmission rates are low for middle and high school students.
Students will be allowed to return for the four-day instruction on Tuesday, April 13, the first day of fourth quarter for older students, according to the plan published on the district’s website March 19. Only the students whose families placed them into Option 1, which was the phased-in approach, will be able to return; students in the virtual-only Option 2 will continue to learn concurrently four days a week.
Middle and high school students will attend in-person from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Students will still be expected to wear masks that have at least two layers of fabric, and wear them at all times, with the expectation of eating during breakfast and lunch. School staff will continue to space students out to the largest extent possible in the classroom and cafeteria, the updated plan states.
Earlier in the week, during the Monday, March 15, Verona Area Board of Education meeting, administrators had advised board members they were waiting for the changed social distancing requirements before implementing a four-day in-person instruction model. Because of the changed Public Health Madison and Dane County requirements, administrators were planning on bringing back elementary school students starting Monday, April 12.
At the March 15 board meeting, superintendent Dean Gorrell said the reason the district was considering bringing students back at a higher number was because under Public Health Madison and Dane County’s Emergency Order No. 14, guidance stating that students be kept six feet apart to the greatest extent possible was eliminated.
Even with those requirements eliminated, assistant superintendent for academic services Laurie Burgos explained that because older students tend to spread COVID-19 in a similar fashion to adults and cannot cohort as easily as their elementary school peers, the district was holding back on bringing more 6-12 graders in.
Burgos added that the district needed to continue to reduce mixing of students to prevent outbreaks that could jeopardize participation in end-of-year activities, especially for high school juniors and seniors.
“We’re thinking about things like graduation and AP testing – so having more students in school could expose them to becoming a close contact and needing to miss out on some of those end-of-the-year activities,” she said during the board meeting.