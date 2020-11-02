Verona Area School District is hosting a webinar series titled “Coping Amidst Chaos” to help families and staff deal with pandemic stresses.
The next session, set for Nov. 18, is designed for teachers and staff, titled “Moving Toward Managing Stress and Tapping into Peace.” There is a session designed for parents the next day on Nov. 19, titled “Mixed Emotions,” which will include Spanish captioning.
Dr. Jennifer Worley, a former Glacier Edge Elementary School counselor and owner of Cup of Counseling consulting, will host the series of virtual seminars to give families and staff techniques and tools they can use to cope with COVID-19 stressors. The first of these webinars,“Focusing on Foundations,” was last Tuesday, and looked at stress, which can manifest from economic factors, physical health issues, mental and emotional health struggles or societal events like the upcoming election.
The series came about through a collaborative effort between Worley and the district to develop a meaningful way to support staff, parents and students through the pandemic, Worley told the Press. Through the seminars, Worley said she wanted to address health and wellness concerns to not only help students and families navigate through virtual learning, but to gain fundamental tools that people can carry into other areas of their life.
“How do I support and share information I have that might be useful in a way that could be kind of bridging for both school and multiple other areas?” Worley told the Press.
The struggles that COVID-19 has brought differ from person to person, Worley said. Some people may be dealing with economic insecurity having lost or quit their job to stay home with their children. Others may be struggling with the emotional side of the pandemic, through feelings of loneliness and change of normalcy.
Parents and staff who are used to working at an office or school may now be working from home and struggling with blurred boundaries. Children may be experiencing feelings of isolation since their contact with peers and teachers is limited to a screen Overall, the virtual learning format can be challenging for everyone to adapt to, district public information officer Raechelle Belli said.
There will likely be five more of these presentations, Worley said, with some including Spanish captioning. Taking in feedback, Worley said she is planning on making the themes more specific, for example ways to motivate your child.
All of the presentations will be hosted over Zoom at 6 p.m. and registration is conducted through Eventbrite. December dates and topics are still being discussed and waiting for parents and teacher feedback.
For more information, visit the district’s website or contact its student services department at 845-4314.