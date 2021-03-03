Verona Area School District administrators are planning for a return to pre-pandemic-style schooling for the 2021-22 school year.
District administrators and staff are planning for a return to five-day, in-person school for the start of the next school year, with late-start Mondays, superintendent Dean Gorrell told the school board at its Monday, March 1, meeting. Whether that happens will be partially determined by the state of the pandemic in the late summer and early fall months and what COVID-19 restrictions remain at the state or county level.
Creating a virtual option that families could opt into for both summer school and next fall would be a part of the planning that will come in the next few months, assistant superintendent of academic services Laurie Burgos advised board members.
“I don’t have a full plan for you this evening, but yes, we are certainly talking about what role virtual learning will play in the future of the district at all levels,” she said. “It’ll be just a continued part of our planning.”
Last summer, the district created multiple plans for reopening through June and July – from a hybrid model, to full five-day in-person, to then doing a 180-degree turn to recommend fully virtual in July. The district has had to learn to change plans at the last second this year based on county gathering restrictions, or the need to clarify them.