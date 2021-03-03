Sugar Creek staff get slimed prior to virtual fun run

Dean of students Laura Marquardt pours a second bucket of slime over Todd Brunner’s head during a “virtual pep rally” on Friday, Oct. 2, outside of Sugar Creek Elementary School. The event, which was live-streamed to Sugar Creek students both inside the building doing K-2 in-person learning, and grades 3-5 watching from home, preceeded the school’s Oct. 3 “virtual fun run.”

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

Verona Area School District administrators are planning for a return to pre-pandemic-style schooling for the 2021-22 school year.

District administrators and staff are planning for a return to five-day, in-person school for the start of the next school year, with late-start Mondays, superintendent Dean Gorrell told the school board at its Monday, March 1, meeting. Whether that happens will be partially determined by the state of the pandemic in the late summer and early fall months and what COVID-19 restrictions remain at the state or county level.

Creating a virtual option that families could opt into for both summer school and next fall would be a part of the planning that will come in the next few months, assistant superintendent of academic services Laurie Burgos advised board members.

“I don’t have a full plan for you this evening, but yes, we are certainly talking about what role virtual learning will play in the future of the district at all levels,” she said. “It’ll be just a continued part of our planning.”

Last summer, the district created multiple plans for reopening through June and July – from a hybrid model, to full five-day in-person, to then doing a 180-degree turn to recommend fully virtual in July. The district has had to learn to change plans at the last second this year based on county gathering restrictions, or the need to clarify them.

Email reporter Kimberly Wethal at kimberly.wethal@wcinet.com and follow her on Twitter @kimberly_wethal.

News Editor

Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor for four publications and primarily covers the Verona Area School District and the City of Fitchburg. She previously was an intern with UNG starting in 2013.