Three Verona Area High School students received minor burn injuries during their bus ride home as a result of a student lighting off a firework.
City of Fitchburg police officers responded to an incident just after 4:30 p.m. on the 5100 block of Anton Drive, where the bus driver initially believed shots had been fired, but a firework had instead been ignited in the bus, a press release from the department states. Fitch-Rona EMS assessed the students who received minor burns after the firework went off in the aisle of the bus, but did not transport any of them to any health care facility.
The 15 year old who has been identified as having lit the firework was later taken into custody at his home and taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center, the release states. It goes on to state that officers do not believe that the firework was intended to cause harm to others on the bus.
The investigation remains open, the release states.