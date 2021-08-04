Start and end times for all of Verona Area School District sites will take effect this fall, as lack of drivers have required a new bus routing system.
The district’s neighborhood and K-5 charter elementary schools based in the City of Verona will start slightly earlier in the day come September at 7:20 a.m., rather than 7:25 a.m., assistant superintendent of business services Chad Wiese said. Those schools, which include Sugar Creek, Glacier Edge, Country View, New Century and Verona Area International School, will end the day at 2:20 p.m.
For late start Mondays, those schools will instead start at 9:25 a.m.
Core Knowledge Charter School, both middle schools and City of Fitchburg-based Stoner Prairie will have later start times at 8:05 a.m. Dismissal times for the middle schools, Stoner Prairie, Core Knowledge and the high school will be later as a result of a delayed start to the day, with a 3:05 p.m. end time for Stoner Prairie, CKCS and the middle schools.
For Stoner Prairie, Core Knowledge and the two middle schools, late start will be 9:55 a.m.
Verona Area High School students might get to sleep in a bit later, with school start times pushed back to 8:45 a.m. Late start will be pushed to 10:40 a.m., and dismissal times will be at 3:50 p.m. each day. Wiese said the district didn’t want its high school students attending classes any later than 4 p.m.
All of the start and end time changes are meant to accommodate a triple-routing bus system for fall, which will be necessary with the district still short a third of the 32 to 34 drivers it would need to keep the double-routing system it had previously, Wiese told the Press on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
To complete the triple-routing plan, Wiese said the district had to be broken into geographical chunks of 2,000 students, which resulted in having different start times for Stoner Prairie and Core Knowledge’s elementary school students.
Wiese added that the triple-routing plan that has been put together provides the most amount of certainty that the district will be able to get all of its students transported to school starting in September – with the traditional routing system, the lack of drivers would have meant not all routes would have been covered.
“We are still in a position where we’re short double-digits of drivers … if we were to try to start the school year with the transportation routing that has historically happened,” he said. “We want any student that wants to come back for in-person learning this fall to be able to do that … a huge part of that is making sure they have a ride to school.”
Parents were notified of the changes through a letter via email on Wednesday afternoon.
Triple-routing will require bus drivers to make three loops during the morning and the afternoon, dropping off at elementary schools first, then middle schools and ending at the high school. Students will see longer rides on the bus, with some sitting on buses for more than 45 minutes, which the district tries to abide by as a maximum amount of time.
The shortage of drivers is not new– the district’s contracted transportation service, Badger Bus, has seen a shortage of drivers with a Commercial Driver’s License, or the desire to obtain one, in order to drive school buses in the past few years.
In January, as the district was looking to bring back a percentage of its grades 3-12 students who opted for the phased return to in-person, Badger Bus owner John Meier and district transportation coordinator John Bremmer started a campaign to recruit new drivers after some who had driven the year prior chose not to return right away, or at all. At that time, Meier told the Press they had started to offer a $2,500 sign-on bonus and were using other full-time staff within Badger Bus to help fill gaping shortages.
Some of the health measures implemented on buses helped bring people back who might have been hesitant, Meier told the Press last winter. Bremmer told the Press on July 26 that many of those measures, such as having windows open for airflow and requiring masks on buses, worked at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and will continue into the fall.
Wiese said the district was considering triple-routing its buses and changing start times, but added that it was an option the district wanted to avoid based on how it could disrupt families’ schedules.
“We played with a lot of schedules that could have moved the elementary school start times much earlier, but (we) worked with Badger on some routing efficiencies, and worked with high school staff, because they were the ones at the end of the domino chain,” Wiese explained.
Wiese said the last thing the district wanted to do was start the school year with uncertainty as to whether a student was going to have access to transportation to school, so while the triple-routing isn’t ideal, it’s preferred to an alternative of not being able to bring kids back.
“It’s the very best we can do with the circumstances we’ve got,” he said. “We know this is yet another change that can potentially be a burden to some families that were counting on a certain start time for a school.
“More than anything, we feel better to be in this position, rather than me having … to say, ‘Yep, we’re still short 10 buses and still don’t have a plan,’” Wiese added.
