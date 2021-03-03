Another round of district educators has announced plans to retire.
Four teachers – Kathleen Garity, Michelle Lindauer, Marcie Sandoval-Ibarra and Sarah Worley – now join a group of a nearly a dozen Verona Area School District staff that plan to retire at the end of the school year. The latest round of retirements marks the third meeting in a row where teacher retirements have been approved by the school board.
Among them, the four new retirees share 102 years of service in the district, bringing the current total of years held by retirees up to 274.
Garity, a school social worker at Savanna Oaks, has been with the district for 28 years; Country View reading teacher Lindauer sits at 26 years of service; Sandoval-Ibarra, a Spanish teacher at Badger Ridge Middle School, has been in the district for 16 years; seventh grade Badger Ridge science teacher Worley has 32 years in the district.
The three schools that are set to be hit the hardest by staff retirements are Country View, with 75 years of service between its three retirees; Badger Ridge, which will have 48 years of service leaving between Sandoval-Ibarra and Worley, in addition to principal Alan Buss, who is leaving the district with 25 years of experience; and Verona Area High School, with more than 60 years between its two retirees.
Those retirees will join superintendent Dean Gorrell, who will end his 16-year career with the district at the end of June, and district-wide school nurse Anne Iverson, who announced her retirement in early January and will leave the district after 20 years of service.
Last year, 12 certified teachers and three administrators left, the teachers alone accounting for more than 317 years.