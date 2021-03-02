For Savanna Oaks Middle School associate principal Pete Christofferson, Feb. 9 felt like the first day of school – with the same jitters, plus a few new ones.
That was the day Verona Area School District’s middle and high school staff welcomed back a third of its students into classrooms for in-person instruction for the first time in almost 11 months. Another third of students in a separate cohort returned in person two days later, on Feb. 11.
“I get nervous every first day, no matter how many you have,” Christofferson said with a laugh as he and Savanna Oaks principal Paris Echoles talked with the Press. “Paris and I have joked, we’ve had three or four of them this year already.”
Echoles added that it feels like a blessing to have middle schoolers back in the building.
“It’s been great to be reminded of why we do the work,” he said. “It’s a different energy when you bring in students back into a space where they’ve been yearning to be.”
At both of the district’s middle school buildings and the high school, bringing students back in person has been the result of hundreds of staff hours of planning. To ensure safety in the midst of the COVID-10 pandemic, that’s meant reimagining every minute of a student’s day, from the time they are dropped off until they are picked up, including how they move between classes and even how they eat lunch.
With the return of students – grades 3-5 started Jan. 26, at the start of second semester – the district began concurrent teaching, in which the same educator teaches both in-person and virtual students simultaneously. Previously, for third grade and up, some classes were virtual and others in-person.
K-2 concurrent teaching had started in late November, and that experience, plus the summer school’s first run of in-person instruction during the pandemic, gave staff and administrators blueprints to build from, Badger Ridge Middle School principal Alan Buss told the Press.
“If you think about it, this really goes back to the summer when we started with in-person summer school … everybody sharing ideas and what has worked, what hasn’t worked,” he said. “Nobody is like, ‘Well, I put the time in, I’m not going to share it with you.’ We’re all in this together – let’s make sure we do it right.”
Buss had experienced Core Knowledge Charter School’s K-2 start at the beginning of the year, and that helped him and Core Knowledge director Rick Kisting get an idea of what would be required of them when they brought back more students.
“The amount of preparation that went into this is just enormous,” Buss said. “Everything’s been smooth because we were so prepared, and the detail that we put into signage and processes and protocols and transitions and introducing to kids everything they needed to know.”
Kisting said the district provided some general professional development to teachers about the overarching concept, but then individually focused on what each one needed, whether it was assistance in setting up their classroom the way they wanted or getting equipment such as iPad stands into educators’ hands.
“It’s not easy, and they’re doing a fantastic job with it, but it’s definitely a challenge,” he said. “A lot of it was trying to get a feel for how do you want your classroom set up, so that you can make this work?”
Moving around
The first part of providing students some sense of normalcy of learning in-person while social distancing was to make myriad changes to the school’s physical space.
A social distancing space needs study of all district schools conducted last spring by Eppstein Uhen Architects became the backbone of planning, Christofferson said.
“We had to literally take what was a ‘normal way of doing school’ and redesign it from every single angle you can think of,” Echoles added. “That’s hard to do, and also tough when so many people are used to school being done a certain way, and you’ve got to overhaul that.”
In all three middle and high school buildings, staff put up signage and floor markings to direct students and turned some of the hallways and classroom pods into one-way paths to reduce the chance that students walk within proximity of one another.
They instituted fewer, but longer, class periods and staggered dismissal times at the middle schools to further reduce congestion, Buss said, and they extended passing times at all of the buildings.
The benefits of in-person instruction come with added expectations for students.
At the high school, furniture has been temporarily removed from classrooms to keep students socially distanced, Verona Area High School principal Pam Hammen said, and students are asked to treat the hallways like a roadway by walking on the right-hand side, with six feet of distance between a student and the person closest to them. Certain stalls and sinks in the bathrooms are closed off.
Assigned seats at lunch
Middle school students and the small percentage of high school students who stay on campus for lunch also have assigned seats in the lunchroom. Middle schoolers sit in desks six feet apart all facing the same direction; high schoolers are split into two lunch periods and walk to the commons with their fourth-period teacher and classmates, whom they stay with throughout the duration of lunch.
Around one-twelfth of VAHS’s student body eats lunch at a time, Hammen estimated, as half of the students who are attending in-person on any given day go home to eat and there are two lunch periods.
High school students each were assigned one of five entrances to the building that they must both enter and exit from, Hammen said.
“We did that so we didn’t have a large group of students congregating in a specific entrance, because then it’s hard to social distance,” she explained.
To make the idea of having assigned seats during lunch periods tolerable for students, the Savanna Oaks principals have taken up DJ-ing. Well, at least one of them has – the other is still in training, Christofferson said, referring to himself with a laugh.
“Even though lunch is probably their least favorite part of the day right now, I get it,” he said. “We’re trying to come up with different ways, whether it be music or other ways, to liven it up a bit, but it is very controlled and not fun.”
‘It’s trial and error’
The district’s teachers have been learning, too, this year, as integrating at-home students with in-person students in the same class brings many challenges.
With concurrent learning, teachers need to be able to manage a classroom made up of one-third in-person students on any given day, and two-thirds virtual students.
Prior to concurrent learning, K-2 teachers were seeing students four days a week either in the morning or afternoon, with grades 3-12 assigned a teacher in a virtual classroom they were with every day.
“Our staff have been asked to make adjustments and learn new things throughout the last year, really, dating back to March 13, when we had to pivot to online in a very quick time period,” Kisting said. “I think concurrent teaching is just another step in the process.”
The district provided each student a pair of headphones to use while in their Zoom classrooms to reduce audio feedback, district educational technology coordinator Rita Mortenson said, and instructional staff members received iPad stands, headsets and microphones to make concurrent teaching easier for their virtual students.
Echoles said Stoner Prairie Elementary School principal Julie Musgrove invited his staff to witness her staff’s way of doing concurrent learning prior to middle schoolers coming back to get a sense of how they could adapt their teaching style to it. And with the concept of concurrent learning being new to all of the staff, both Echoles and Buss said that a little bit of grace and leniency is required, as each teacher navigates the learning style for the first time and figures out what works best for them.
“Teachers just want to do it right for their kids,” Buss said. “Just giving them some grace to say, ‘You know what? It’s trial and error,’ like we teach our kids – it’s not going to be perfect from the start ... we don’t expect it to be perfect.”