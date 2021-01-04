The Verona Area School District will offer its employees and exclusive substitutes 80 hours of COVID-19 leave in response to the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act expiring.
The Verona Area Board of Education unanimously voted on a measure allowing the district to create its own temporary COVID-19 leave program at its meeting on Monday, Jan. 4. It will add two weeks of additional sick leave for employees that are unable to work, whether working in-person or virtually.
The temporary program will run until June 30, or any extension of the federal paid leave program renders the district’s program unnecessary.
“We’re not looking at the childcare or if schools or daycares close,” district human resources director Vicki Holt told the board. “It’s just that sick pay, up to 80 hours, if we have a staff member that needed to quarantine or isolate, or if they came down with COVID-19.”
To qualify for the COVID-19 leave program, employees or exclusive substitutes would need to be subjected to a quarantine or isolation order related to COVID-19, or be verified by school nursing staff as a close contact of someone who tested positive. A health care provider will also have to advise them of any quarantine effort, or to isolate upon experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis.
Employees can request to use the COVID-19 leave for each time they need to isolate or quarantine, but each instance reduces the individual’s 80 hour total.
If employees do not provide the district with proper documentation, they must use their allocated sick hours, according to an explanation of the plan published by the district.
The COVID-19 leave hours cannot be paid out if not used by June 30, and it will not roll over into the 2021-22 school year.
Board member Kalyanna Williams asked for clarifications on who could use the leave and raised an additional concern over what options the staff have if they use up all of their COVID-19 leave.
“I just don’t want for people to not have the time, and then they don’t tell us because, ‘I don’t actually have time to take off, or I maxed out my 80 hours because I’ve had to take off twice for whatever reason, so now I’m not going to say anything to avoid not getting paid for another two weeks,’” she said.
Holt explained that the COVID-19 leave is not in place of the sick leave that staff that the district has already allocated to them. District superintendent Dean Gorrell added that each situation will be considered on a case-by-case basis because of the different scenarios that might occur with staff.
“It really is a conversation, or multiple conversations, with each person that’s affected,” he said.
Board member Amy Almond said she felt approving the additional 80 hours was a necessary thing to do, as teachers are expected to start coming back to in-person learning second semester.
“It’s the expiration of (FFCRA) that leaves some wondering, ‘what’s going to happen to me if,’ and this is just another layer of safety net to catch those who need it,” she said.