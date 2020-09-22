If you could choose your new Verona Area School District superintendent, would you want that person to be transparent, engaged in the community or foster a positive climate with the district’s staff?
Good news is, if you want that person to have those qualities – or others – you can let the superintendent search consultants know through a survey.
The Verona Area Board of Education released the survey to the public on Monday, Sept. 14, as a part of its search for current superintendent Dean Gorrell’s successor. Gorrell announced his plans to retire on June 30, 2021 earlier this year, stating that he wanted to be around to see the new high school project come to fruition and work out any issues with building.
The first set of questions involves district operations a superintendent oversees, such as communications with families, implementing social-emotional wellness and fiscal responsibility, while the second lets respondents select four qualities they’d like to see in a new superintendent. Finally, the survey asks if there’s anyone they specifically would like to see in the role.
District staff, students, parents and community members are welcome to participate in the survey, run by the board’s search consultant Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates. It is available on the district’s website, and is open until Sept. 25.
The responses will be incorporated into the final job description given to the school board on Monday, Oct. 19. The consultants will hold focus groups starting Tuesday, Sept. 22.
For information, visit verona.k12.wi.us, or email district public information officer Raechelle Belli at bellir@verona.k12.wi.us.