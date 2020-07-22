It's not an in-person graduation ceremony, but the buses placed throughout the Verona Area School District are providing the Class of 2020 with a little bit of recognition for their achievements.
District public information officer Raechelle Belli wrote in an email to the Press that she brought forward the idea of putting banners celebrating the Class of 2020 on buses parked in different areas of the district after seeing the Stoughton Area School District do something similar.
"We thought it was a great way to recognize the graduating students in a very visible way and possibly give them a photo opportunity," she wrote.
The three buses were sitting along North Main Street and Hwys. M and PB in Verona, and along Williamsburg Way in Fitchburg, on Wednesday, July 22. The buses will move on Friday to new locations, including the new Verona Area High School at 234 Wildcat Way in Verona, the Gymfinity parking lot and at Savanna Oaks Middle School.