A school bus with a banner congratulating the Class of 2020 sits along North Main Street near the district administration building. There are three busses throughout the district with banners, including one at the corner of Hwys. M and PB, and another along Williamsburg Way in the City of Fitchburg. The busses will move to new locations later this week including the new Verona Area High School at 234 Wildcat Way, outside Savanna Oaks and the parking lot of Gymfinity.