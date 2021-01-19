The Verona Area School District has a motto that gets repeated often: “Every student must be successful.”
But to bring that motto to fruition during the COVID-19 pandemic, district administrators and contracted bus staff have started repeating another: “Students can’t go to school if they can’t get to school.”
It’s part of the district’s efforts to secure enough school bus drivers so it can enact its plans to bring back around 70% of students in grades 3-5 in late January, and a similar percentage of grades 6-12 in mid-February. The school bus industry has taken a hard hit the past several months after years of trouble finding enough qualified, interested employees.
The district is short 10 bus drivers, which could require the district to reconstruct its transportation plan – possibly even changing start and stop times at schools – to ensure all students can return to school.
“This is the bottom line … kids can’t go to school if they can’t get to school,” district public information officer Raechelle Belli told the Press in early December. “It’s a simple concept, and yet it’s so difficult to keep that in mind because it’s something we take for granted.”
In an effort to find enough drivers, administrators have offered a $2,500 sign-on bonus and have made the offer to staff members that if they want to drive bus routes, they can – as long as it doesn’t interfere with their normal responsibilities.
Securing enough bus drivers is just one piece of an operational jigsaw puzzle that district administrators not just in Verona, but around the county and the nation, are dealing with as they prepare to bring students back to school. In Dane County, administrators need to operate under Public Health Madison and Dane County health mandates and attempt to meet its recommendations, many of which include mask-wearing, social distancing and having health and safety plans and procedures in place.
That includes on buses, where children from different families are expected to be spaced out, reducing bus capacity. The county requires masks to be worn and windows to be cracked at least an inch to promote airflow on a vehicle that otherwise does not have an HVAC system.
Because that still leaves a possibility for COVID-19 transmission, many bus drivers who were working last year have opted not to return. Badger Bus owner John Meier said a few of the company’s bus drivers are older and semi-retired, and those who have chosen to wait represent routes that now need to be filled.
“For the most part, we got most of our people back from Verona,” Meier said.
If every student were to go back to school, the district would be short 20 drivers, Belli said in December. With 70% of students having opted for a two-day a week hybrid model since then, the number has shrunk to about 10.
One custodian opted to drive a school bus route as of last week, noted John Bremmer, a technology instructor at Badger Ridge and Core Knowledge middle schools who plays a role in helping the district with transportation.
A strapped industry
The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t create the bus driver shortage – but it certainly has not helped.
“There’s been a driver shortage in the industry for quite a while,” Meier said. “I don’t know anybody in the bus business who hasn’t been short and isn’t always hiring.”
To help combat the school bus driver shortages Meier saw with Badger Bus before the pandemic, he and others on staff, including mechanics and Coach bus drivers, have been chipping in and picking up routes where needed.
When the state ordered schools to close March 13 as a result of the pandemic, it all became a guessing game with what resources would be needed, and when, Meier said. At that point, most of Meier’s drivers were considered unemployed and didn’t come back to work until the fall, when schools started to bring students back.
“You have to pay the bills one way or another,” Belli said.
Many private bus companies across the country – which account for 40% of the school bus industry and transport 10 million children annually – were left out of federal aid that went to school districts and other forms of mass transit by the federal government in 2020, according to a New York Times story from August 2020. School districts were not stipulated to provide aid to their contracted bus companies as a part of the $13.5 billion in federal aid package.
The Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services Act would have provided emergency grants to school bus and motorcoach companies, but the legislation, introduced in July 2020, didn’t work its way out of Senate committees.
Meier said enough Verona area drivers came back to run the K-2 elementary school routes, but the plan to bring more students back into the buildings has reintroduced the shortage.
“There’s been very few applicants since the pandemic,” he said. “It’s just been really difficult to get people interested and driving.”
Flawed solutions
Despite the shortage, both Badger Bus and district staff are confident there will be enough drivers come February.
If needed, the district could switch how it runs its routes, district superintendent Dean Gorrell told the Press in December.
The current practice is called “double routing,” where one route for elementary school students is done early enough to allow drivers to then pick up additional middle and high school students before the start of the school day. If needed, the district could move to a triple route system, requiring start times at the school levels to be staggered for another set of routes.
Changing start time schedules can create unintended issues for families who drop off their children, and some students would finish the day later, Gorrell explained.
The district also could apply for a waiver from the state Department of Public Instruction that requires districts to provide transportation for students who live more than two miles away from the school building. But Gorrell said the district is not considering that option.
“That has huge equity issues,” he said. “We’re not contemplating that at all, but it’s out there as a flexibility waiver … because it’s a recognition that we’re short on bus drivers.”
Meier said he’s sure Badger Bus will have enough drivers, even though at the moment he doesn’t know what the need will be. There’s enough full-time staff, between coach drivers and fewer routes being run elsewhere that potential gaps that still remain to be unforeseen can be made up, Meier added.
“What has helped is that Madison (Metropolitan School District is) not coming back; they’re staying virtual,” he said. “So that’s taken some pressure off.
“If they were trying to come back at the same time, that would have made it a little more difficult,” Meier added. “But we’re keeping our foot on the gas – not literally, but in hiring.”