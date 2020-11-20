Verona Area School District has launched a data dashboard to show in real-time the impact COVID-19 is having on staff and students.
The dashboard, launched on Thursday, Nov. 19, shows how many students and staff are either sick with COVID-19, considered to be a close contact of someone who tested positive, or is in quarantine/isolation. The data is listed by school or district, and any number between 1-5 is limited with an asterisk to allow for medical privacy so that a single student or staff member can’t be identified.
The dashboard refreshes every five minutes. As of 9:40 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, six staff members and nine students had active cases of COVID-19, 20 staff and 51 students were considered close contacts of someone, either inside or outside of school, who tested positive, and 33 staff and 65 students were in quarantine or isolation.
The dashboard only includes information for students participating in in-person K-2 or special education learning, “plus” opportunities or athletic contact days.
District public information officer Raechelle Belli wrote in an email to the Press that staff launched the dashboard in the interest of transparency and making sure people are kept informed.
“We have been monitoring our students and staff since the beginning of the school year to make sure we were on top of things,” she wrote. “Due to our diligent school nurses, teaching staff, bus drivers, custodians and especially our in-person learners properly cleaning and sanitizing, wearing masks and social distancing, we were fortunate to not have an active positive case in a school until late October.”
The dashboard does not state how students and staff were exposed to COVID-19, and whether that exposure took place in the school buildings or not. Of the active positive cases, it’s contained to students who go to Core Knowledge, Stoner Prairie, Sugar Creek and the high school, with no school having more than five students who have tested positive.