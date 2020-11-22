The job that Pat Lynam came back to this fall isn’t the same one she intended to retire from in spring.
Lynam, who retired from the Verona Area School District after being a nurse for two and half decades, found herself re-employed – this time, as a part of the team contact tracing for students and staff exposed to COVID-19. Along with fellow tracer Mary Verhelst, district elementary school nurse Anne Iverson and the social workers from each school site, the team works to assist students and families who need to isolate because of a potential exposure.
It wasn't a difficult decision to come back, Lynam said, because her retirement plans to spend time with family and have time for things she enjoyed have been upended by COVID-19.
“It’s been interesting,” Lynam, who’s trained in communicable disease tracking and public health education, said. “I used to work for (Public Health Madison and Dane County), so a lot of this is very familiar to me.”
It wasn’t until October, nearly eight weeks into the school year, that one of the in-person students tested positive for the virus. Since September, Lynam, Iverson and other district staff have been providing families with screening questions. On the sheet, the district defines what it means to be a “close contact” and teaches people to differentiate between allergies and sore muscles because of exercise from COVID-19 symptoms.
As of Oct. 29, the contact tracers had 125 staff and students qualify as close contacts of those who had been within six feet of or physical contact, or live in the same household as a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Nearly a month later, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Dane County and the rate of cases is higher in Fitchburg than the county average, the district has launched a data dashboard that outlines how many staff and students are sick with an active case of COVID-19, and how many others are considered close contacts or are in isolation or quarantine.
What the dashboard doesn’t include is whether students were exposed inside the school buildings or from an outside source.
The contact tracing process begins with families and staff. Each day, Iverson said people who plan to come to the school are required to do a self-screening, and go through a checklist that asks about symptoms and if they’re considered a close contact to someone who tested positive. If a student has interacted with a person who tested positive, they aren’t allowed to attend in-person school. From there, Lynam, Verhelst and school social workers start to do follow-up calls.
During those phone conversations, Iverson said the contact tracers give families information about how long they should be quarantining and where they can get tested. The district also makes sure students are set up to continue their education virtually during quarantine.
Iverson explained the duration of quarantine changes based on how a student or staff member might have been exposed – if it’s someone in their household that tested positive for COVID-19, not only would they need to isolate for the 10 days after that person tested positive, but for an additional 14 days following that to ensure they didn’t come back to school sick.
“There’s a lot of little intricacies in this, depending on if the child was completely isolated from the parent or not,” Iverson said. “Pat and Mary have all these little details so that they can help families and give them an exact date that child can come back to school.”
Iverson added that Lynam and Verhelst keep up phone calls during a student or staff member’s isolation, so that they don’t feel so alone and can have questions answered.
Social workers at each site also follow up so that other information including how to get food and school supplies delivered is provided to families.
Sugar Creek social worker Trista Kaja told the Press once the district nurses inform her about a family that needs to quarantine, she calls them to make sure their basic needs are being met – which is not new to her job role, but just made more complicated with COVID-19.
Often, Kaja will connect people to county-run Joining Forces for Families nonprofit, or resources such as Tenant Resource Center or food pantries, to help families prevent eviction or going hungry while they need to quarantine.
“A big part of my job is removing barriers for families,” she said. “As a social worker, I always worry about if that family has a way to get their food, do they have someone delivering groceries to them, are they out of work?”