Verona Area School District current and incoming superintendents Dean Gorrell and Tremayne Clardy have sent families resources about how to talk to their children about last week’s siege of the U.S. Capitol.
In a letter to families and caregivers, the district leaders provided a list of resources that provides advice on how to talk to children about chaos, violence and frightening news as a response to the insurrection.
Gorrell and Clardy said they want to recognize how hard it might be for people to cope with the news that a mob supporting President Donald Trump occupied the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to subvert the certification process of the 2020 presidential election on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
“Yesterday we all witnessed a history-making moment with the attempt to deny the process of an orderly transfer of power from the current administration to the next,” the letter from Jan. 7 reads. “The events impact not only each and every citizen of the United States, but people around the globe. If a peaceful transition is not possible in the United States, where is it possible?”
Their letter also acknowledges the “amplified impact” that footage of the siege might have on communities of color based off of perceived disparate treatment between how Black Lives Matter demonstrators were treated by law enforcement in summer 2020, versus those that performed an act of insurrection.
“The contrast in how the insurrectionists at the Capitol were handled, versus how protesters of the George Floyd murder were handled, is yet another example of the inequality of justice in our country,” the letter read.
The resources listed at the end of the letter include advice for how to talk to children about upsetting news or events based on their age, and how parents or other family members should be conscious about how they consume information about the event around their children.
To find out more about the resources for talking with children about the attack, check the district’s website, verona.k12.wi.us, under the “District News” section.