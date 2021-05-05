Glacier Edge Elementary School art teacher Lois Feiner holds fifth grader Charlie Sayre’s artwork at the Monday, May 3, Verona Area Board of Education meeting. The district-wide art student recognition was the first time in over a year that the district has honored students in-person.
For the last year, one thing that has been missing from the Verona Area Board of Education meetings has been the physical presence of students.
Before the pandemic, superintendent Dean Gorrell would kick off the school board meetings with student recognitions. Asking them if they’d ever been “on camera” before, Gorrell would gesture to the TVs where the meeting was being broadcast before having students talk about themselves, and hear why their teacher nominated them for recognition.
On March 2, 2020, the last board meeting held in-person before schools were ordered to close, it was the district’s art students who were recognized for their work – and on Monday, May 3, the district art students were the first to be brought back to school board meetings for an in person recognition.
“How fitting is it that we have our art students back?” Gorrell asked rhetorically.
Seven K-8 art teachers presented their students’ art to the board and the audience during the meeting. From there, the art will be displayed at the district administrative office for the next year. Staff will rotate the pieces from the boardroom to the easel by the front door, where each student will have time to be recognized as the “superintendent’s choice.”
Elementary age students recognized during this year are: Glacier Edge fifth grader Charlie Sayre;; Country View third grader Ross Mishra; Stoner Prairie third grader Tucker Adler; Sugar Creek fourth grader Cori Chavez Santiago; and Core Knowledge Charter School fifth grader Izzy DeCabooter. At the middle school level, Badger Ridge Middle School eighth grader Valerie Erdtmann and Savanna Oaks eighth grader Neveah (Nevy) Grimmer were honored.
Their artwork included paintings of landscapes, animals and self-portraits, drawings of comic book characters and 3-D dioramas.
Gorrell thanked the students in the audience for sharing their artwork with the administrative office, telling them that hanging their art brightens the space and that employees miss it when it’s taken down while waiting for new pieces.
“It grounds us in why we’re all here,” he said.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Badger Ridge Middle School art teacher Sarah Grotsky holds eight grader Valerie Erdtmann's artwork at the Monday, May 3, Verona Area Board of Education meeting. The district-wide art student recognition was the first time in over a year that the district has honored students in-person.
Core Knowledge Charter School art teacher Dayna Sable holds fifth grader Izzy DeCabooter's artwork at the Monday, May 3, Verona Area Board of Education meeting. The district-wide art student recognition was the first time in over a year that the district has honored students in-person.
Country View Elementary School art teacher Cole Melvin holds third grader Ross Mishra's artwork at the Monday, May 3, Verona Area Board of Education meeting. The district-wide art student recognition was the first time in over a year that the district has honored students in-person.
Glacier Edge Elementary School art teacher Lois Feiner holds fifth grader Charlie Sayre’s artwork at the Monday, May 3, Verona Area Board of Education meeting. The district-wide art student recognition was the first time in over a year that the district has honored students in-person.
Savanna Oaks art teacher Cessely Block holds eighth grader Neveah Grimmer's artwork at the Monday, May 3, Verona Area Board of Education meeting. The district-wide art student recognition was the first time in over a year that the district has honored students in-person.
Sugar Creek Elementary School art teacher Ann Kruse holds fourth grader Cori Chavez Santiago's artwork at the Monday, May 3, Verona Area Board of Education meeting. The district-wide art student recognition was the first time in over a year that the district has honored students in-person.
Stoner Prairie Elementary School art teacher Tina Christenson holds third grader Tucker Adler's artwork at the Monday, May 3, Verona Area Board of Education meeting. The district-wide art student recognition was the first time in over a year that the district has honored students in-person.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor for four publications and primarily covers the Verona Area School District and the City of Fitchburg. She previously was an intern with UNG starting in 2013.