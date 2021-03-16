The Verona Area School District has hired two new administrators – one in a completely new position, and the other filling a vacancy created by administrative restructuring a year ago.
The Verona Area Board of Education approved administrative contracts for Karyn Stocks Glover as the director of secondary education and Silvia Romero-Johnson as the director of bilingual programs and instructional equity during its Monday, March 15, meeting.
Stocks Glover is the principal at Capital High, a Madison Metropolitan School District high school open to all district students that is highly structured with smaller class sizes.
Romero-Johnson is the coordinator of bilingual education for MMSD and started the district’s first two-way bilingual immersion charter school, Nuestro Mundo Community School.
Stocks Glover will be the district’s first director of secondary education, a role created in January 2020 after the board approved an administrative restructuring to meet the needs of the growing district. Romero-Johnson will succeed Laurie Burgos, who was promoted to assistant superintendent of academic services last year.
The two hires are the third and fourth members of the administrative team VASD has hired away from MMSD in 2021. It hired Tremayne Clardy, the district’s next superintendent, in early January, and business manager Chad Wiese earlier this month.