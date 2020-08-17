In early July, Verona Area School District summer school coordinators Amy Tranel and Jamie Thomas were facing a problem they’d never had to consider: How do you hold in-person sessions in the middle of a global pandemic?
And they had just three weeks to figure it out.
Now, their blueprints in designing ways to bring students into the schools safely will influence not only how the district brings back K-2 students in September, but how other districts can do the same.
From Monday, July 6, when the Verona Area Board of Education voted to allow the district two one-week sessions of in-person summer school, Tranel, the district student services supervisor, and Thomas, associate principal at Badger Ridge Middle School, had until the morning of July 27 to get all the policies and procedures in place to provide students with an in-person education that limited exposure to COVID-19.
While there was a lot of work to do to get students into the building after 137 days of being away, Tranel said it was energizing to see them come back to school.
“I was never so happy as when I was at face-to-face summer school,” she told the Press on Zoom call from her home on Thursday, Aug. 13, after in-person summer school had ended. “This week has really been a let-down.”
Thomas added that the first day was “beautifully chaotic,” as she felt excited to see students, but was nervous whether all of their planning and policies could get them through the first day.
“There were a lot of emotions that came along with having students in the building – there was excited-anxious, and there was also cautious-anxious, because we hadn’t had any face-to-face in so long, and trying to predict what it was going to be like was difficult,” she said.
The sessions ran from July 27-31 and Aug. 3-7 and brought nearly 100 elementary and middle school kids to Country View Elementary School, some of whom attended for both weeks. They were the first students in Dane County to return to public school.
Upon arrival each morning, students were escorted from the buses or from their parents’ cars, and guided to lines of dots on the lawn outside of Country View, spread six feet apart behind their teacher. From there, they sanitized, grabbed their breakfast and headed to classrooms, where there were procedures in place for how they could eat their breakfast, which stalls to use in the bathroom and when to have mask breaks.
In addition to installing policies on what to do when students or staff didn’t feel well, sanitation or how to move about the buildings, Tranel said, two nurses were on site throughout the duration of summer school.
Adjustments were made along the way, Thomas said, to either expedite processes or to make them safer for students. Staff had to adjust their teaching styles as well, Tranel said, as the usual hugs and reassuring hand touches that students usually receive from teachers – especially those at the elementary school level – weren’t allowed.
Tranel said she was grateful that some of the district’s families had the confidence in them to bring students back to the buildings, even if only for a short amount of time.
“There’s such a huge responsibility associated with being the first district to really bring kids back,” Tranel said. “On the last day, we walked up and down (the sidewalk) thanking the parents who were picking up their kids, ‘Thank you for trusting us enough to try this out, and for letting your students come and be a part of this experience.’”
Preparing for in-person
To bring students back into the classroom, Tranel and Thomas had to start from scratch.
Guidance from Public Health Madison and Dane County remained limited throughout the summer, but once the county entered Phase 2 of its Forward Dane reopening plan, schools were allowed to reopen with certain requirements. Students and staff needed to wear masks indoors, classrooms with children ages 12 or younger had to have no more than 15 students per classroom and action plans and policies for cleaning, hygiene and possible outbreaks were mandated.
While the rest of the district waited for re-opening requirements and guidelines for the start of the fall school year, that meant Tranel and Thomas needed to design processes of their own.
“We knew this was going to be a heavy lift, but the only way to do it was to do it right,” Tranel said.
They started by doing a walk-through of Country View to start envisioning how the school would need to look and operate in order to make the in-person summer school work. The experience was nerve-wracking, Tranel said.
“We left really overwhelmed by that whole experience, because it is literally every single thing – from the moment kids get dropped off, to the moment that they leave – that you’re adjusting to meet the needs of social distancing,” she said.
From there, they created policies and procedures for health and safety, meeting with district’s nurses, custodial staff, bus drivers, food service and district administration on a weekly basis, and had their plans approved by PHMDC.
Students had to get used to different hygiene procedures that included step-by-step instructions on how to take their masks off and put them in plastic bags while eating breakfast, social distancing, not sharing school supplies and properly washing and sanitizing their hands.
Making sure students understood how to do all of those things was a top priority, Thomas said.
“We knew this was going to be an important model for other people that were going to be doing similar things, whether it be this fall or whenever other schools go back,” she said.
All that planning what made the in-person summer school successful, Thomas said.
“We were not about to put our staff and students in a space that didn’t feel safe,” she said.
Leading the way
When nursing staff at the state Department of Public Instruction were sent what Thomas and Tranel created for in-person summer school, they told school board members they were impressed.
“We’re really seeing that all of the work we did, all the effort that we put into it, really did matter,” Tranel said.
In addition to others around the state, the district will now use the format Tranel and Thomas created to bring back its own K-2 students on Sept. 8.
The training that was provided to summer school staff over health protocols and staying safe inside the buildings will be provided by the nurses to all district staff, Tranel said. Additionally, the elementary school principals and charter school directors came frequently to summer school to see how it was being done, Tranel added.
The two offered to help all of the district’s principals walk through their buildings to see how they could replicate it in their own schools – and really, that’s all they need to do to keep students and staff safe, Tranel said.
“Everything that we’ve had, and we used, has been shared,” she said. “We’re happy to be a resource at any point, to be able to assist as they’re thinking through what this could look like in their own building.”
The ability to replicate a ready-made system across the district comes as a result of the significant planning that Thomas and Tranel did during those three weeks was what allowed them to hold the summer school classes in-person – without getting anyone sick – Tranel said.
“We kept saying from day one, ‘this is smooth, this is so much easier than we thought it would be,’ but I think that’s because there was an intense amount of planning and preparation attached to that,” she said.