Verona Area School District families interested in assistance with providing Christmas magic to children can donate to a holiday gift fund.
The deadline for applying for the annual holiday gift drive is 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, and can be done by registering in an online form. The online form can be accessed by going to form.jotform.com/202864494029057, or can be sent to you by the district’s public information officer, Raechelle Belli.
The holiday gift drive is a partnership between the district’s high school FFA students and its social workers, and Madison-based nonprofit Joining Forces for Families.
The style of gifts are split into two groups – Group A includes toys such as dolls and makeup, and Group B includes vehicles, building blocks and sports. All of the gifts will be age-appropriate for the children receiving them, according to a release from the district.
Anyone interested in donating toys should bring them to either the Verona Area High School, or any school in the district prior to the end of the day on Dec. 11. Gifts for middle and high school students are needed most often, and donations should not exceed $30 per item and come unwrapped.
For more information on how to receive gifts, or to donate to the holiday drive, call Belli at 845-4337 or email bellir@verona.k12.wi.us.