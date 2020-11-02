Country View Elementary School students in grades K-2 received "book bags" donated to them by nonprofit Madison Reading Project on Oct. 21. The book bags included books, bookmarks, stickers, a coloring poster and crayons.
County View students receive 'Book Bags'
Kimberly Wethal
