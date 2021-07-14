Verona Area School District teenagers who do not have the financial ability to pay for driver’s education courses could still get their license with the help of a Dane County grant.
Dane County announced 15 grants to 13 school districts and two community organizations that total $187,000 to fund driver’s education courses for those who cannot afford the $400 cost, a July 14 news release states. VASD will receive $11,000 of those funds and is tied for the third highest school district awardee with Middleton/Cross Plains School District.
District superintendent Tremayne Clardy said in a statement to the Press that the funding will allow the district to remove barriers for students.
"Students are at the center of everything we do in the Verona Area School District," he said. "We will put this grant to use to remove yet another equity barrier that prevents students from being successful."
Madison Metropolitan School District, which is where the county program started in 2015 at Madison East and James Madison Memorial high schools, will receive the most funding of $50,368, with McFarland School District second with $13,185.
County executive Joe Parisi started the pilot program with MMSD as a part of his Access to Opportunity initiative as a way to break down barriers to success that people in the community face, the news release states.
“Earning a driver’s license plays a key role in providing the opportunity Dane County’s younger residents need to avoid limitations in employment and economic standing,” Parisi said in the release. “Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial impact it has had on countless families across our community, it’s critical we provide ways for those who may not otherwise be able to afford the cost of driver’s education the opportunity to earn their license.”
