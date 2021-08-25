Verona Area School District students will be returning to classrooms five days a week this fall – but remnants of the previous school year and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic had on it will be evident.
The last time students were in school five days a week, in March 2020, the district had just launched a COVID-19 task force in the weeks prior to examine where its operations might be impacted, and masks were not mandated. Now, as students plan to return full-time on Wednesday, Sept. 1, they and their teachers will need to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, disruptions to education are still plausible and their curriculum will be focused on acceleration, rather than going backwards to make up what students might have lost during a year of hybrid virtual and in-person learning.
The pandemic’s effects on the school year were many of our top stories to watch in the district last year, and seeing as the pandemic’s not over, they’ll take precedence in this year’s list, too. In fact, they’ll take the top three spots – continued COVID-19 mitigation as our No. 1 because it’ll be the most tangible difference students and families will experience.
No. 2 will be what we can bet all parents will be crossing their fingers not to experience – a classroom or school closure because of the pandemic. While students and staff who are universally masked don’t have to quarantine if they’re a close contact to someone who does test positive, there’s a decade-old precedent going back to the H1N1 epidemic where New Century School closed for a few days as half of its students were experiencing flu-like symptoms. And No. 3 is the accelerated learning through personalized learning students will experience to get them up to speed.
Our No. 4 is not pandemic-related, but involves one of the largest changes a school district can undergo: a new superintendent at the helm. Superintendent Tremayne Clardy took the reins earlier this summer from retiring administrator Dean Gorrell after months of transitioning that took place during the winter and spring.
And No. 5 is the new start times, which vary even at different sites in the district that have the same grade levels. It’s all due to the district’s struggle to find bus driver candidates, with a deficit of a third of the necessary drivers to keep routing the same as in prior years. So with longer routes in the mornings and afternoons, came changed start times that could make dropping students off an hour and a half affair, depending on where students are enrolled.
1. COVID-19 mitigation strategies
Masks might as well be located in the school supply section of stores this year along with the colorful array of notebooks, binders and pencils.
VASD, as well as many of the other Dane County school districts, will require universal masking for all students and staff for the start of the year, regardless of vaccination status. Part of what drove that decision for many of Dane County’s public school districts is a requirement they’d need to follow if administrators didn’t opt for universal masking – if masking is optional, students are required to be quarantined if they’re considered a close contact to someone who tests positive; if masks are universal, then quarantining is not mandated by Public Health Madison and Dane County.
The decision to universally require masks came as the district was looking to bring all students who want to be in-person back five days a week, and keep them in school with minimal disruptions; it was later overruled for the first part of the school year by an indoor mask mandate from PHMDC.
Public information officer Raechelle Belli told the Press earlier this month that the decision for universal masking was made after reviewing recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and PHMDC.
The district is planning to use other mitigation strategies, such as encouraging hand washing and using sanitizer throughout the day, implementing safety procedures in the cafeterias and providing COVID-19 rapid testing for students and staff.
2. Expecting the unexpected
School might look a little bit closer to normal than last year, though parents should still anticipate being flexible over illness-related closures of classrooms or schools.
While the district’s mask mandate and mitigation strategies are meant to keep students attending school in-person, the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of variants that studies have found to be more contagious might still result in disruption – especially at the elementary school level, where only the oldest fifth graders who would have had to start kindergarten a year after eligibility could be inoculated against COVID-19.
There’s precedent for closing schools due to illnesses in the district, as New Century School closed in October 2009 when 31 of the 90 students were out sick with flu-like symptoms. And while school and district administration at that point could not say whether the H1N1 epidemic was to blame for the illnesses, it had hit quickly, with no students out sick the Friday before, but closing the schools by the following Wednesday.
At the time, other schools in the district had similar numbers of students out, but the percentages were far lower in the neighborhood elementaries than the small charter school, so the sites stayed open – and it didn’t slow down the H1N1 vaccine clinics the district was holding at Sugar Creek Elementary next door.
And so while we’re not hoping to predict any school closures this year, families should be prepared going into the new school year that they might need to make adjustments, just like they do for inclement weather.
3. Accelerated learning
When it comes to getting students up to speed academically after a year of virtual learning, the district isn’t looking backward.
To make up possible learning losses that occurred during virtual learning, district administration are looking to revamp personalized learning plans. They’re taking it a step farther than before the pandemic and looking to get more parent involvement, as family members are now more familiar with the learning software students use.
Prior to the pandemic, personalized learning software was a hurdle for parents to learn, district director of technology Amy Arbogash told Verona Area Board of Education members at a July meeting.
Personalized learning plans have been part of the district curriculum since 2018 and have been a focus on the district since 2012. But the district didn’t meet its initial goal of fully launching it by the 2016-17 school year, and in May 2019, the company that provided the software for it, Epiphany, went out of business and left no successor for its contracted services.
Arbogash told the board that plans for the personalized learning reboot are a recommitment to the model after discontinuing it for the 2020-21 school year in favor of virtual and concurrent learning. She echoed the district’s mission statement during the meeting, saying it produces a path to ensure each student is successful.
4. A new superintendent
Normally, the changing of the guard would be the No. 1 story on what to watch for, as the visions of the lead administrator determine much of the direction within a district.
Not in COVID-19 pandemic times, but with superintendent Tremayne Clardy taking the reins this summer, students and families can expect to see a larger focus placed on academic equity for all students, elevating district voices and encouraging the development of continuous improvement plans at each school site. Clardy succeeded Dean Gorrell, who retired at the end of June.
That larger focus on academic equity is already evidenced by the addition of reading the district’s equity statement at the beginning of each school board meeting to reaffirm its commitment to it, and in a new year-long budget process that looks at site needs as one of the first parts of the cycle.
5. New start times
If parents with students in both City of Verona-based elementary schools and Verona Area High School are attempting to do a round-trip drop-off for their students this fall, prepare for it to possibly be an hour-long endeavor.
The new start times are directly connected to the lack of bus drivers provided to the district by its contracted bus service, Badger Bus. With the district missing a third of the drivers it needs to conduct its regular routing system of two routes per driver for both the morning and afternoon, it’ll instead need to run three routes each time to each school level.
Because of the longer ride times, it will push some of the district’s elementary schools – specifically, those in the City of Verona – earlier by five minutes each day to 7:20 a.m. For schools in the City of Fitchburg and students in Badger Ridge and Core Knowledge Charter School, they’ll start just after 8 a.m.
High school students will get to sleep in if they’re not riding the buses, with a start time of 8:45 a.m. each morning. Late start Mondays will result in an additional delay in start time every other week for middle and high school students, and a weekly delay for elementary schools.
