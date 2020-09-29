Focus groups about what qualities and expertise will be sought for the next Verona Area School District superintendent are scheduled for next week.
From 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, and Wednesday, Oct. 7, superintendent search consultants Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates will conduct virtual focus groups over Zoom. Each day there will be a one-hour focus group geared toward parents and community members.
According to a district news release, the consultants are actively recruiting candidates and plan to bring some to the Verona Area Board of Education meeting on Monday, Nov. 9. The board would then look to conduct the first round of interviews the week of Nov. 16, with the second round of interviews the week of Nov. 30.
Final interviews would be the week of Dec. 7, and a selection would be named on Dec. 14, the release said.
The focus groups follow a survey published last month that allowed staff, students, families and community members to provide feedback to the consultants about what qualities they’d like to see the next superintendent have.
To sign up for the virtual focus groups, go to eventbrite.com and search for “VASD Parent Focus Group” or “VASD Community Focus Group” to register.