As Tremayne Clardy was going through the hiring process that ultimately led to him becoming the next superintendent of the Verona Area School District, there was one person in particular he chose to keep in the dark about it.
“I know (my mother) would want the best, and she would worry,” he told the Press. “A superintendent search is a long, long process – I’m not going to have (her) out there worrying for three months.
“It was a long three months, I’ll tell you that,” Clardy added with a laugh.
Clardy assigned his brother to monitor his mother’s access to news, hoping to prevent her from coming across a press release about superintendent finalists in Wisconsin all the way in east Texas. Clardy’s mother never caught on, but she was one of the first people to find out after he was offered the job by the Verona Area Board of Education earlier this month.
“She was just ecstatic,” he recalled. “As mom does, she’s trying to heap the praise on me, and I’m trying to heap it right back on her – she’s the one that’s given me life, given me inspiration, love and passion that allowed me to get here.”
Clardy will succeed Dean Gorrell in July, as Gorrell retires from a 16-year tenure with the district. St. Paul, Minnesota-born and raised in rural east Texas, Clardy has spent the majority of his professional career in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, most recently as the co-chief of schools for elementary education for the Madison Metropolitan School District.
As he finishes out his time in Madison, Clardy will spend parts of his week in Verona as he works on transitioning into his new role. That will include meeting with staff, students and community members in listening sessions and focus groups, according to a letter sent to staff Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Clardy, who attended University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for his bachelor’s degree in physical education, fostered a love for teaching through the realization he could make an impact through his coaching work for the football and track and field teams at both the university and at a Beloit high school. Mentors told him that to make the kind of impact he wanted as a coach, he needed to back that up by being a solid educator, too.
“You’re inspiring people to perform to their best, you’re teaching, you’re demonstrating, you’re talking, you’re motivating – all of those things that you expected great teachers to be doing,” he said.
As he rose through the coaching ranks, Clardy said he found he needed to have the full gamut of teaching experiences to move forward. A former middle school science and reading teacher, Clardy said he was fascinated by the process of developing curriculum, which prompted him to go on to earn master’s degrees from UW-Whitewater and Aurora University in Illinois.
“I love how to deeply understand curriculum, but I think you have to do curriculum audits of yourself to make sure that what you’re putting in front of students is not just grade-level, but is historically correct and culturally relevant,” he said.
He later earned his doctorate in educational leadership from Aurora University, studying the shared traits of Black students who were academically successful, rather than looking at deficits and barriers.
“We’ve identified all of the barriers hundreds of times,” he said. “But what are those key factors that you can move out of the way or those things that you can put around the student to allow for academic success?”
It was the continual support of Clardy’s mother, and a passion for changing the education system away from what he experienced, that still drives him to make the path easier for all children, but especially students of color who have seen more hurdles than their white peers.
“I can recognize the barriers that are already there, and move them before you have to tackle them – you shouldn’t even have to tackle the barriers, let us and our system get them out of your way in the first place.”
Setting expectations
Living in rural Texas, where Clardy moved to halfway through his elementary school career, was a night-and-day comparison to growing up in the Midwest.
“Quickly you learn the race dynamic is huge,” Clardy said. “There’s systems of race across our nation … in the Midwest, it’s not as blatant, and in east Texas, it’s prolific there.”
The physical and metaphorical relics of segregation could be seen during Clardy’s childhood, despite it being decades after schools were integrated. On the bus every day on his way to school, Clardy and his classmates were driven past the shuttered and decaying school building where Black children were sent during segregation, he said.
“They had never torn it down,” he said. “I always felt like it was a symbol of, ‘We can send you back there anytime.’”
Aspects of a segregated world still played out in his integrated classroom, Clardy said, with a clear divide between those who had received academic interventions and those who had not, and between students who were expected to achieve in the classroom and those who weren’t. At one point, Clardy said he overheard two staff members say during a scholarship awards ceremony that the money he earned was going to be wasted.
One of the first people in the teaching profession to have higher expectations for him, Clardy said, was his fourth grade teacher, Ms. Netherly, who also was one of his only Black educators while growing up. She wasn’t going to let him get away with anything while he was in her class, Clardy added.
“It’s amazing when you put expectations, combined with resources, in front of somebody, what they can accomplish,” he said.
Growing up in a world where some people felt Clardy’s destiny was made up for him because of the color of his skin, his mother instead instilled in him that if he wanted to be great, he could never be average and he would need to set his personal expectations higher than what others around him did.
Through all of his childhood, Clardy said his mother was his biggest cheerleader.
“Where we didn’t have financial resources, she replaced it with love,” he said. “Love financed my childhood, and brought me to be the man that I am.”
Staying student-focused
The move from being a middle school teacher to being an administrator came with its own challenges.
After his stint in middle school – which he enjoyed because of the impact he could have on young developing minds just starting to come into their own, he said – he became a dean of students for the School District of Beloit, and later that district’s athletic and activities director.
As a dean of students, Clardy said he had to learn quickly about tokenism and making sure he was being equitable with his decisions. To reduce that, Clardy focused his work on helping students realize that their interaction in the classroom is a predictor for their success.
“I didn’t want to be seen as an African-American educator that was only involved with discipline and behavior,” he said. “Sometimes that can become a stigma, so I needed to be able to find a balance of understanding and being an advocate when you saw injustices happening.”
Clardy acknowledged that it wasn’t always easy for students to see how he was trying to help them as he was telling them what to do, but he kept an approach of putting students first.
From there, he served as an assistant principal in Machesney Park, Illinois, a suburb of Rockford that holds similar demographics to Verona, as well as cross-city boundaries, Clardy said.
He then joined the Sennett Middle School administrative team in Madison Metropolitan for five years before joining the central office.
“At each level I’ve been at, I’ve tried not to forget the experience I had – as a teacher, I knew what I appreciated about the administration around me,” he said. “Relational leadership was always something I valued, and what I wanted to model if I was afforded the opportunity.”
Equity as a priority
When Gorrell announced his planned retirement last January, it allowed Clardy to start doing research on the district and what its needs are.
After the first round of interviews, Clardy said he started doing his grocery shopping in Verona, just so he could get a better feel for the district and the people who live in it. He’d tell people he was thinking of moving to the city, and as he asked people their thoughts on Verona, he got mostly positive responses.
“Obviously I wanted to be the superintendent, but I want this to be my last stop,” he said. “I want to be fully invested in this community.”
Clardy said his two top priorities coming into the district are evaluating whether there’s equitable access for all students to a high level curriculum, both in the virtual or the in-person setting, and continuing to do the equity work that was so strongly emphasized by community members in listening sessions during the superintendent search process.
Once he starts to dig into those two issues, Clardy added, he emphasized the importance of communicating it with the public, because he felt it didn’t serve anyone for him to have the knowledge, but not share it with others.
“There was not a session where equity did not come to the forefront as a key area,” he said. “For me, that means that means getting out and hearing perspectives around all demographics, and our boundary areas, to understand what they feel their experiences have been, and what their expectations of me around the equity work are moving forward.”