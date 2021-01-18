Badger Ridge Middle School teacher Shayla Glass-Thompson has been named to the International Literacy Association’s 2021 “30 Under 30” list.
Glass-Thompson, a language and literacy equity specialist, received the award because of her equity work in her middle school classrooms, and challenging conventional ways of defining and teaching literacy, a Jan. 11 news release from the association states.
The annual list of honorees is published in the association’s bi-monthly publication, “Literacy Today,” which seeks to advance literacy in 128 countries.
“(The awardees’) work – whether it’s research on multicultural literacy, helping young students find the power of their voice or dismantling systems of oppression in education – is impacting the lives of countless individuals and communities,” International Literacy Association executive director Marcie Craig Post said in the release.
Glass-Thompson wrote in an email to the Press that fellow Badger Ridge learning specialist Renee Wedderspoon nominated her for the award, and that out of all of the awards she’s received, this one is the most meaningful to her.
Glass-Thompson, who has been with the district since 2016, said she uses non-traditional approaches to literacy in Language Arts and Social Studies classes, such as bringing in news reporters to explore literacy, as well as music, film and photographs to provide students a deeper understanding of the world around them.
“My love for literacy and developing student voice/critical consciousness was the reason why I left the pre-med track to become an educator, especially when I started my career as a PEOPLE Program tutor as a PEOPLE scholar myself,” Glass-Thompson said. “To me, it's wild that five years later, my vision for what I wanted to be as an educator has gotten this level of recognition.”
Glass-Thompson was also the recipient of a City-County Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian award in 2019 for her work in promoting equity and addressing academic disparities among Black students. Glass-Thompson also helped start the Black Equity Council at BRMS and is a Black Girls Circles of Support program leader for seventh and eighth grade girls.