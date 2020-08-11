With less than a month to go until the first day of school, schedules remain uncertain and some on the Verona Area School District board are unhappy with what district staff have presented.
Those schedules, still in draft form at the school board’s Thursday, Aug. 6, meeting, would determine the days and start times for when K-2 students whose families opted for in-person would start their day and how students in grades 3-12 will balance virtual class time and individual work time.
No vote had been planned for approval as of Aug. 6. Usually the board provides feedback on scheduling but does not vote because it is not considered a policy issue.
Some board members raised concerns about the K-2 schedules not having enough time for in-person learning and the high school schedule risking students losing ground in their AP classes.
But district staff argued that there needs to be time to disinfect buses and classrooms for half-day K-2 and that high school students need to have classes limited to four a day, rather than the seven they had before schools closed in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
High school associate principal Michael Murphy told the board his daughter, for example, felt overwhelmed during the spring, especially early on.
“Her friend group that are sophomores all said, ‘We would much rather prefer the more manageable schedule of three to four classes than try to manage seven different classes in that time period,” he said.
And teacher agreements with the unions limit how much educators are required to work continuously through the day without breaks, superintendent Dean Gorrell noted. Board president Noah Roberts also defended the work of district staff, saying they were doing the best they could with a limited time frame -- just 10 days.
Gorrell also responded to criticism that the "plus" part of the “Virtual+” plan for Grades 3-12 the board had voted to approve July 27 wasn’t a priority. That includes supplemental services such as in-person counseling and small group sessions.
“We did talk about the ‘plus,’ but we put that on the back burner to say the least – the back, back burner – because we have so much to do just in preparing for the virtual world,” he said. “We can’t be diverting our attention to so many different things, because we have so much work to do ahead of us with these two options.”
Board member Carolyn Jahnke said she wanted to see the district focus on creating the supplemental opportunities because not everyone in the district is working on scheduling.
“I hate to think that because it’s more challenging at the lower levels, that we wouldn’t be trying to do some of that as soon as we can," she said.
Board member Kristina Navarro-Haffner said had she known the “plus” options wouldn’t have been available for students right away, she would have encouraged her own high school student to drop courses that need a hands-on, in-person approach, such as culinary arts or pottery.
“This isn’t the best creativity, and this is not the best solution that we could have come up with for our high school students,” she said. “If we’re not going to do the ‘plus,’ then maybe we should have pared down the course catalog.”
Verona Area High School principal Pam Hammen defended her staff, saying it wasn’t a lack of creativity or not wanting to put in the time with ‘plus’ options.
“We were asked to create something that was 100% virtual, and that we were starting school 100% virtually,” she said. “I still stand behind, and I know the committee stands behind, that this is the best schedule.”
Time constraints
Under the draft schedule for half-day, in-person K-2 education, students would be in the classroom for three hours a day, Tuesday through Friday. Jahnke pushed for a half-hour more, saying being in person from 7:30-1o:30 a.m. and working from home between noon and 3 p.m. is less time than students normally have for their subjects.
“Is there no way to even squeak out another half hour?" she asked. "Because when we talked about that, we talked about four hours – three and a half hours even makes me feel a little bit better.”
That, she said, would provide an hour-and-a-half in the middle to bring some students home, have buses sanitized and then bring another group of students back, based on Badger Bus terminal operations manager Karen Maher's statement that they like to keep routes under 45 minutes. At the same time, classrooms at each of the six elementary schools would be disinfected between groups.
Gorrell responded that the union agreement requires teachers have a 30-minute lunch that does not involve supervising any students.
“There’s no way to do a deep clean between an a.m. and a p.m. session, but there needs to be time for sanitizing,” he said.
In both the in-person and virtual learning plans, director of elementary education Angela Lewis-Hawkins said, there will be less time for teaching than in a school day in the pre-COVID-19 world, so priority skills will be the focus.
“It is not probable that we’re going to be able to do everything we would do in school,” she said. “Even for a student to sit all day and think that they’re going to be able to be able to attend to task, that’s not realistic.”
Preventing burnout
Under the draft high school plan, classes would look very different from either a regular, in-person school day or the virtual learning schedule students followed when schools closed in March.
Rather than requiring students to juggle all seven of their classes at once, Hammen said students would have their entire semester’s worth of classes split into two quarters. Classes that would normally be taken during periods 2, 4, 6, and 7 would be taken during the first quarter, and during the second quarter, the schedule would flip to include periods 1, 3, 5 and 7.
Period 7 would be a shorter class time, as it’s offered every day for students, and the others, prior to the start of COVID-19, were rotated every other school day.
The plan was the best way to make sure students are able to take classes they had signed up for starting in January and had solidified in July, said VAHS math teacher Jim Guy. The plan also would prevent students from becoming overwhelmed, he said.
Navarro-Haffner said the resulting gaps in learning for students in AP classes – who would go nine weeks over the second quarter not studying the material – would cause them to lose ground. Fellow board members Amy Almond and Meredith Stier Christensen agreed but did not elaborate.
“I think it’s overwhelming to ask a student to step up to something like that … expect the pace of a whole semester in one quarter,” Navarro-Haffner said. “It just doesn’t feel student-centered – I just don’t know how else to say it.”
But when students were surveyed about their experiences with virtual learning in the spring, Guy noted, many of them responded that they had felt like they needed to pick and choose which classes to keep up with because the workload had become too heavy.
“That’s setting them up for a bigger disaster than trying to do just four classes during the nine weeks and then taking nine weeks off,” he said. “We couldn’t find one student who had seven periods full of classes and successfully navigated seven virtual classes.”