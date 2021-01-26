The City of Verona’s revisions to a contract that would continue a police presence at Verona Area High School met with disappointment and frustration from school board members at their meeting Monday, Jan. 25.
The district is planning to bring back its grades 6-12 in for a hybrid in-person learning on Feb. 9, and the board is considering scenarios for both the 2020-21 school year and the next school year. There is no contract for this year, and the earliest a decision could be made would be the Monday, Feb. 1, board meeting.
Among the district’s choices are using the framework of the previous year’s contract for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year as it negotiates with the city on a new one or ending the relationship altogether and providing its own security. The board has discussed adding behavioral staff such as a dean of students as part of that plan or increasing security staff at the high school.
At a meeting in July, the board approved changes to a draft contract it then sent to the city that included several changes to previous years’ contracts. Those proposed changes, many of which would force increased collaboration between police and school officials, were made after the death of George Floyd in police custody in May 2020 and the worldwide protests that followed, with administrators and the board saying they hoped to reduce racial disparities in negative interactions with police for students of color.
Many of the proposed changes board members suggested in the draft then came back in September either cut out of the contract or modified, to what seemed to be the board’s and administration’s displeasure. The Jan. 25 meeting was the first time the board reviewed the changes.
“A lot of the work that was going into this language was around incorporating best practices from national organizations … additional trainings that we expect all VASD staff to engage in, some language that would ensure that the primary responsibility and duty and purpose of the resource officer is fit for an educational setting,” board president Noah Roberts said. “In large part, those provisions were rejected, and I’m certainly disappointed about that.”
The majority of the board members viewed the city and police department’s changes as a reluctance to meet the school district halfway, with at least five of the board members stating how important they felt the restorative justice piece of the contract was for students.
“I have some significant concerns about the provisions in the contract that were not accepted, namely the restorative justice provisions,” board member Meredith Stier Christensen said. “To me, that’s a provision that’s non-negotiable, that we absolutely have to have.”
The board’s changes in July included codifying the goal of the police-school liaison officer (PSLO) from the district and the city’s points of view to ensure they’re the same; ensuring improved relationships between the PSLO and students; adding de-escalation training for that officer and any others who might provide backup; and consulting district officials before students are given citations for misbehavior on school property.
The restorative justice provision would have required officers to make a reasonable effort to participate in such practices for students over the age of 17 in an effort to reduce citations and arrests.
The district also asked to be given the right to choose the officer in the PSLO role and how the person dresses for that job. In a rationale document provided to the school district, the city stated those were unworkable.
“As you know, we’ve had situations where we’ve needed to order the assignment of the PSLO as no officer had volunteered for the position,” the document states. “All officers have the qualifications listed in this section and the qualifications don’t need to be included.”
The city and police department cited department protocols as the reason for taking out other revised provisions of the contract. It stated having a PSLO work year-round for the school district would be detrimental to the department’s staffing requirements and that the training for the PSLO would not be possible, as it would require the training to be done by the entire department and would create unnecessary staffing and overtime expenses.
“Police officers go through a significant amount of training as part of their normal yearly training, and most if not all of the items listed are already covered by their yearly Police training,” the rationale document states. “The training received by all VPD police officers far exceeds the training specified by the VASD.”