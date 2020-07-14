The Verona Area School District is pursuing changes to its police-school liaison officer contract that would make the role more rooted in education and restorative practices.
It’s also considering what the Verona Area High School might look like without a police officer in the building at all.
At the Verona Area Board of Education’s Monday, July 13, meeting, the board approved changes to the one-year PSLO contract to send to the City of Verona for review and considered three other options that could supplement or replace the PSLO position. No decisions were made on a final contract, and it’s not guaranteed that the district and city will choose to move forward with any contract for the 2020-21 school year.
There was no specified timeline for when the board might make a decision, and when any final details might be worked out. Some previous agreements have not been completed until months into the school year.
A student petition started in June asked the school board to remove the PSLO from the district, saying that having police in schools causes more harm than justice and makes Black students fearful when they go to school.
Removing police officers from schools has been a common request in the weeks since Minneapolis man George Floyd was killed during an interaction with Minneapolis police May 25, setting off worldwide protests.
In June, the Madison Metropolitan Board of Education voted to remove the student resource officers from LaFollette, Memorial, East and West high schools.
Monday, VASD school security coordinator Corey Saffold presented three proposed staffing options as alternatives or supplements to the PSLO.
Those include adding both a security team lead and a Dean of Students role or adding a member to his security team who would be allowed to carry a weapon to react to an active shooter situation. That role would be reserved for a former police officer. A third option involved a combination of the two.
Attorney Lori Lubinsky went through the changes to the PSLO contract the district was planning to propose to the city to make the role more student-centered, with a focus on the needs of the community.
Those include codifying the goal of the PSLO from the district and the city’s points of view to ensure they’re the same, improved relationships between the PSLO and students, added de-escalation training for the PSLO and officers who might provide backup to the school. Lubinsky added that it was critical that there be increased communication between the district and the city and a larger focus on restorative practices, such as coaching students on the laws.
The district also asks to be consulted before students are given citations for misbehavior on school property, so student mistakes don’t necessarily result in them getting a criminal record. Lubinksy said the district would also like a say in who is chosen for the PSLO role.
“It needs to be the right person,” she said. “If it’s not the right person, we need to ensure that we as a school district can say, ‘This isn’t the right person for the job, and we will find other avenues to address the important needs that a PSLO serves.’”
In the proposed contract, the district requires the PSLO dress in casual clothes, rather than the standard uniform, because of the fear it might induce with students, Lubinsky said.