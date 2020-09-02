Ten people have applied to be the seventh member of the Verona Area School District’s Board of Education.
The board has had a vacant seat since Monday, July 20, when Debbie Biddle announced her resignation prior to moving out of state. Biddle, who held an at-large seat, was re-elected to the seat in April after having been appointed prior to an uncontested election in 2019.
Applicants include two former candidates, Bob Ross and Jim Ruder. Others are John Porco, Jeff Cordray, Jennifer Murphy, Kaylanna Williams, Leotha Stanley, Margaret Carpenter, Phoebe Natzke and Ryan Kimmett.
Whoever is selected to fill the seat will fill it for the remainder of its term, until April 2023.
Applicants will be interviewed at the Monday, Sept. 14, meeting, where they will be given six minutes to present and answer questions. The board could choose to vote later during that Sept. 14 meeting, or wait until the Sept. 21 meeting to make a decision.