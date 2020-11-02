In a format that has become quintessentially 2020, the newest member of the Verona Area School Board introduced herself to the community virtually last week.
Board member Kalyanna Williams hosted a Facebook Live from the district’s page on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Williams answered questions posed to her by moderator and Verona Area High School ninth grader Aiden Nunez Clark, and took questions from the community members who wrote them in the comments of the live video.
Between the prepared questions and those the community posed, Williams spoke about the district’s response to COVID-19 and equity framework for the district’s more vulnerable students. She also took questions from one fourth grader being posed by her mother on the Facebook Live feed about whether Williams believed in a “no homework” policy and if there could be toys given out for correctly answering questions in class.
Williams wrote to the Press in an email Monday, Nov. 2, that she enjoyed allowing people to get to know her outside of the board meeting. She also heard from residents that serving vulnerable populations and encouraging diversity and inclusion was among their top priorities.
She added in the email that her mission is to ensure that she wants to operate with a “lens of best practice” in education to provide long-term benefits for students.
“Sometimes we get caught up in board agendas and actions and I don't have the chance to tell people about who I am and what I am all about, especially as an appointed member,” Williams wrote. “I'd like to state that we are in difficult times, but I promise to value each and every child in this district as my own.”