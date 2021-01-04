Dr. Tremayne Clardy will be the next Verona Area School District superintendent.
The Verona Area Board of Education unanimously approved Clardy’s hire at its Monday, Jan. 4, capping off a 10-month search for Dean Gorrell’s successor. The board also approved a consulting contract that would allow Clardy to be involved in hiring decisions and learn the operational aspects of the district while still employed at Madison Metropolitan School District.
Clardy is the c0-chief of schools for elementary education at Madison Metropolitan. He’s held multiple leadership positions since 2017, including chief of middle schools until earlier this year. Prior to coming to Madison Metropolitan, Clardy was a middle school and assistant high school principal during his more than two decades in education.
His official first day is July 1, but he’ll start prior to then in a consulting role.
Clardy told the board he felt honored to have been able to interact with students, families and community members during the selection process to determine VASD was the right fit for him.
“I honestly, truly believe that the Verona Area School District is positioned to be the national model for excellence and equity, and we’ll continue to hold true to that belief, and we’ll make it come to fruition as a team,” he said.
Board president Noah Roberts said he was “beyond thrilled” to offer the superintendent role to Clardy because he knows the board has selected someone that has what it takes to help the district reach its goals of equity and excellence for every student.
“Dr. Clardy brings integrity, vision and the leadership experience that VASD needs to continue our work toward our collective goals,” Roberts said.
A rural east Texas native who spent some of his formative years below the poverty line, Clardy earned his doctorate in education and master of the arts degrees from Aurora University in Illinois, and his master of science and bachelor’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
He was one of four finalists who participated in a virtual “Day in the District” during the second week of December. The all-day sessions featured virtual discussions with administration, staff, students and community members.
Other finalists were VASD assistant superintendent for academic services Laurie Burgos, Middleton-Cross Plains School District director of elementary education Rainey Briggs and School District of Waukesha deputy superintendent Joseph Koch. Briggs withdrew days after the public appearances.
Clardy participated in his Day in the District on Dec. 7, where he emphasized the importance of education in changing a student’s life.
“For me, education is the way to unlock the golden door of freedom,” Clardy said during that Zoom session. “It’s a quote by George Washington Carver, but it really encompasses my throughline of why I’m so, so passionate about education, so, so passionate about excellence and student success, and really helping our students rise to the top to meet their full potential.”
During the Jan. 4 school board meeting, Clardy also addressed any district teachers or staff who might have been watching virtually. He stated that in him, they have a partner in education for the rest of their careers.
“(The) pandemic really confirmed what we’ve always known – just how immeasurable you are not just to the Verona area community, but to our whole society,” Clardy said. “You’re truly the glue that held us together during this pandemic, along with our first responders.”
Gorrell, who is to retire June 30, told the board he plans to help he’s got a stake in ensuring the transition into his retirement goes smoothly.
“I’ve got a 7 year old who will be a second grader next year, so I have a vested interest in turning the keys over,” he said.